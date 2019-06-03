New mom Kylie Jenner shared an alarming anecdote about her 1-year-old daughter Stormi on Sunday via her Instagram Stories. As it turns out, Stormi was hospitalized for an allergic reaction, a common yet terrifying diagnosis many parents face every day. After revealing that Stormi is doing OK (phew), Jenner shared a sweet and thoughtful message to parents with children who are struggling health-wise.

Although Jenner is protective of her daughter's privacy, she doesn't hesitate to share important updates about her life. Case in point: On Sunday, Jenner opened up about a scary incident that happened with Stormi's health, writing on Instagram Stories: "Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen."

It's not clear what kind of allergic reaction Stormi had, but a source claimed to People that it was food-related. Either way, Jenner also made it a point to share a touching shoutout to fellow parents amid her frightening day.

"God bless all the moms with sick babies," she concluded her message. "I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

How could that not pull on your heartstrings? It's heartwarming that the reality star's trip to the hospital inspired her to think of others who could use an extra bit of support.

Speaking of those in need, there are plenty of parents out there whose children are chronically ill, a situation that can be traumatic and stressful.

"The stresses and strains of caring for a child with a significant illness are significant," the American Psychological Association states. "Parents providing care for a seriously ill child must learn about the illness and systems of care while they are having the frightening and possibly traumatic experience of witnessing their child struggle with the illness."

Of course, discussing the issues parents with chronically ill children can face isn't meant to diminish Jenner's scary day with Stormi. It's just a reminder that there are other parents out there who could probably use an extra love and support, as Jenner noted in her IG Story.

That being said, there are many ways in which you can support a parent who might be struggling with issue, like focusing on action-based efforts. "If you know any parents with chronically ill children in your community, you can show respect and empathy for them by offering to take their child to an appointment or two, or to ask them, 'What can I do to help out this week?'" Seth Meyers, Psy.D wrote for Psychology Today on the topic.

Luckily for Jenner, her medical situation with Stormi was temporary, a relief to the mom who referred to her daughter's birth as life-changing. “I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," she shared in March, according to People. "I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."

She added, "The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her." Aww.

It's amazing that little Stormi is doing OK following her medical emergency, and props to Jenner for paying homage to other parents in need as she celebrated her daughter's recovery. There's nothing more heartwarming than parents supporting other parents, right?