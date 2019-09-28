Few things in life are as healing as kisses from a toddler. Sure, they may be wet and sloppy — but whether you're on the mend from a nasty virus or just feeling a bit down, affection from little ones has a way of brightening up your day. And Kylie Jenner's new video of Stormi giving kisses is the cutest.

But first, a little backstory is in order. On Sept. 25, Jenner was reportedly hospitalized for "flu-like symptoms," TMZ reported. Sources told the publication the Kylie Cosmetics mogul had been admitted to an L.A.-area hospital for symptoms that included nausea and dizziness. Jenner was reportedly supposed to have presented at the Emmy Awards the Sunday before — alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — but missed the appearance because of her illness, according to People.

Jenner went on to confirm her sickness via Twitter, the Los Angeles Times reported. “So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing],” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV star wrote. “Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

Jenner's followers flocked to the post to offer words of encouragement. "Aw I’m sorry to hear it! Feel better, Kylie," one person wrote.

Another person commented, "Get well soon queen."

While plenty of Twitter users offered get-well-soon wishes, one person unfortunately "went there," by writing, "I bet you’re pregnant." (Ugh. *Eye roll*)

By Friday, Sept. 27, Jenner gave a promising update to fans about her condition, according to Us Weekly. “All right, so before I get into this into this today, I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers,” she said in an Instagram video clip. “I really appreciate it. I’m feeling so much better.”

Fast-forward to Saturday, and it appears Jenner is on the mend, according to People — and with the help of her adorable 19-month-old daughter, that is. In the clip, Stormi can be seen repeatedly giving the camera/her mama kisses from what looks like a bed. Jenner captioned the Instagram post with various kissing emojis and a red heart.

Sophia Richie declared, "Cutest."

Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian commented, "Baby doll!!"

Kylie Jenner's biggest fan, Johnny Cyrus, wrote, "Adorable!!! I hope you’re feeling better."

It's never any fun to be sick. But to be a working mom and to be sick can feel especially overwhelming. (Because who is going to take care of mama?) Hopefully, Kylie Jenner is able to make a full recovery — so she can get back out there and continue billionaire bad*ss ways. With Stormi's adorably healing kisses, I have a feeling she'll be back at 100 percent in no time.