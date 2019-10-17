Even if you go out of your way to not keep up with the Kardashians, you probably know this: The Kar-Jenners are queens of going viral. Remember that time Kim Kardashian broke the internet with that photo of herself balancing a champaign glass on her butt? And when Kylie Jenner set an Instagram record with that photo of newborn Stormi grabbing onto her mama's finger? Well, the latest viral moment has arrived. And Kylie Jenner's "Rise & Shine" song for Stormi has evolved into an epic remix.

But first, let's go back to how it all started. On Oct. 10, the Lip Kit mogul posted a 16-minute YouTube video of herself giving fans a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. It's at the very end, though, where the magic happens. Jenner had just wrapped up the extravagant tour, and decided to end the video by showing fans Stormi's playroom. The famous mama flipped on the lights and promptly sang an angelic three-word ditty to her 20-month-old in the crib. "Rise and shine," she effortlessly — yet impressively — vocalized. Cue: Instant viral obsession.

Memes started circulation almost instantly, it seems. Apparently, one fan was so obsessed with Jenner's "Rise & Shine" tune they decided to create a remix of it, the Daily Mail reported. Not only did Jenner share this remix on Twitter — but she ended up playing a different one for her daughter, Stormi.

Naturally, Jenner shared a video of her daughter busting a move to the "Rise & Shine" remix via Instagram. "Daddy’s girl," she captioned the post — because as Stormi was getting her groove on, she kept asking, "Daddy sing?" Jenner corrected the toddler, explaining, "No baby, that's mommy. Mommy's singing."

"Daddy sing?" Stormi repeats.

"Oh you want daddy singing? I'm not good enough?" to which Stormi got visibly excited, exclaiming, "Yeah, daddy sing!" LOL. I guess Stormi just wasn't feeling her mom's "song."

Earlier on Thursday, Jenner also shared a photo of her face photoshopped into the sun — Teletubbies style, ya'll. Addionally, the viral tune has inspired another Twitter user, who turned Kylie's song into a ringtone.

If at this point you think you've seen it all when it comes to Jenner's random "Rise & Shine" mania, Ariana Grande even "covered" the three-word jingle in a short video clip on her Instagram Story, according to People. The singer even tagged Jenner, asking if she could sample. “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in music video,” Jenner responded, in a repost of Grande’s cover. (I mean, her mom Kris Jenner already appeared in Grande's "Thank U Next," so I wouldn't be shocked if Kylie Jenner really did show up in one of her music videos in the near future.)

And get this: Jenner even changed her Instagram bio to "Rise & Shine." LOL. The savvy business woman also took advantage of the "rise and shine" phenomenon in marketing for Kylie Cosmetics, according to People. “Riiise and shiine. Behind the scenes shooting my two brand new @kylieskin products. Can you guess what they are? #comingsoon," she captioned an Instagram post.

Who knows? Perhaps a hit single is in Kylie Jenner's future.