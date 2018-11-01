Of the many reasons why the world can't get enough of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, their over-the-top approach to just about every holiday is my personal favorite characteristic of the famous family. Mixed in with the numerous costumes on display on Wednesday, Kylie Jenner's throwback pregnancy pics from last Halloween are proof that nothing gets in the way of their festivities. As her pregnancy was technically being kept under wraps at this time last year, this is the first opportunity that the makeup mogul has given the world to see her full angelic look from the night.

As Halloween night progressed, Jenner posted not one, not two, but six unique costumes to her Instagram page, according to BuzzFeed. Her costumes this year included two mommy-and-me costumes with baby Stormi — a pair of beautiful butterflies and a literal storm — as well as a couple of Barbie costumes, complete with a matching pink sports car, a Victoria's Secret Angel get-up, and a yellow Fanta girl.

But perhaps the most exciting post of all of her Halloween pics didn't come from this year's lengthy list of costumes. In her Instagram Story, she posted a few throwback shots of her outfit from 2017. Last year, while she was still pregnant, Jenner dressed up as an angel in all white.

Prior to sharing her throwback photos, Jenner referenced them in a video Story. "I know I have a lot of costumes going on this year but I’m not finished," she said. "I have just one more. One more, I promise." The next clip showed her in a sparkly white dress and large, feathered white wings. The photos also included a date, Oct. 29, 2017, which means they were taken a little over three months before Stormi was born. "Throwback to last year, cooking Stormi," she captioned one of the photos.

More to come...