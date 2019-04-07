Back in February 2018, the world simultaneously went, "WHAT?!" and "I KNEW IT!" when Kylie Jenner revealed she had given birth to a baby girl. Granted, pregnancy rumors had been swirling for months prior. And the normally highly-engaged and visible reality star/makeup mogul had pretty much gone MIA. (So something was clearly up.) But finally knowing for sure was still a bit shocking. It's now been a little over a year since her daughter was born. And honestly, Kylie Jenner's updates on Stormi show she's having a blast as a mom.

Ever since Jenner revealed that she had welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, the Lip Kit mogul has chosen to share her motherhood journey with fans. Or at least, the parts of it she chooses to display. (Social media is only part of the story, after all.) Jenner has posted countless photos of Stormi Webster during her first year of life. And in addition to proving her daughter is pretty much the cutest thing ever, these pictures have shown just how much she's enjoying this new phase of her life.

For starters, it's clear Jenner loves marking important occasions and milestones involving her daughter via Instagram. On March 8 — International Women's Day — she shared a photo of herself giving Stormi a kiss on the lips, according to E! Online. Jenner captioned the snap with, "This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman i can be. #InternationalWomensDay."

Jenner shared photos from Stormi's epic birthday party via Instagram, too. "I had to go all out for my baby. #StormiWorld," she captioned one photo of herself holding the birthday girl.

And "go all out" she did. Another photo showed the entrance to the birthday party was ... an inflatable Stormi head tunnel. Weird? Absolutely. But so fun.

In yet another birthday-related post, Jenner wrote a sweet tribute for her 1-year-old daughter, according to BET.com. "How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby," the doting mom wrote. "I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours." (Awwww.) She continued:

I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈

Over the past year, Jenner has also shared the simple, everyday moments that make her mama heart melt. Like this video of Stormi putting her toes in the ocean. "These little feet and this laugh are my WEAKNESS!" Jenner wrote. "She loves the water 🧜🏽‍♀️♥️."

Or this adorable mirror selfie with Stormi looking lovingly at her mama. Jenner wrote, "Ugh i love you so much. a living breathing piece of my heart ♥️."

In August 2018, Jenner opened up about how motherhood has altered her perspective on beauty, as well as on life in general. “I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me,” she told Vogue Australia.

Vogue Australia on YouTube

“Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears,” Jenner added. “It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her." She continued:

I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.

Look, I know so many people thought Kylie Jenner was too young or too immature when she became a mom. However, she's obviously proven her haters wrong. Not only has Jenner spectacularly risen to the occasion, but motherhood seems to be a source of genuine joy for her. She's clearly having a blast — and I'm looking forward to continuing to follow her journey.