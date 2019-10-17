It's fall y'all! Which means flannel shirts, cute boots, PSLs, and scarves are all out in full force, regardless if it's 45 or 75 degrees outside. That's because autumn is more of a mood than a particular weather pattern or date on the calendar. And one thing's for sure: The Kardashian cousins' pumpkin patch visit is fall at its finest.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share the festive outing she had with her daughter, Stormi Webster, along with nieces True Thompson and Dream Kardashian, People reported. And OMG guys, it looked like they all had a blast. To start, Jenner shared a shot of herself and Stormi sitting on a bale of straw next to a fall-themed photo-op area. "Let the festivities begin," she declared, adding an orange heart emoji for good measure.

Meanwhile, the Lip Kit mogul's Instagram Story featured some scrumptious-looking Halloween cookies, including mummies, jack-o-lanterns, and black cats. Next came a shot of Stormi, who was wearing a matching pants and shirt set with jack-o-lanterns, all the while sitting adorably on a stack of straw next to pumpkins. "We took her to the pumpkin patch today," Jenner captioned the sweet snap.

Yet another photo showed Stormi and True "driving" a tractor, followed by Stormi picking out her very own pumpkin from the patch. A video clip of Jenner's daughter running through the grounds of the patch, to the Beetlejuice movie theme no less, soon followed on her Instagram Story. Finally, one last shot shows all three cousins investigating some larger pumpkins during their outing. "Happy Halloween!" Jenner wished her followers, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Seriously though, all of these photos make me want to change into a pair of leggings and a tunic top, and run out to buy pumpkin-flavored coffee ASAP. Instagram seemed to agree, for the record. One Instagram user commented, "I need to get on this fall level NOW."

Another person wrote, "I love that she has her dressed like a normal baby in her cute matching Halloween set."

Yet another follower declared, "Best time of theeee year."

It seems Kylie Jenner is really getting into the spirit of Halloween lately. That's because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shared photos of her dogs wearing costumes, OK! magazine reported. “Okay guys, it’s Halloween,” Jenner said in one of the Instagram Story clips posted on Oct. 14. “We’re little Toy Story kids.” The shots and video clips featured three of her greyhounds wearing Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Bo Peep outfits, and the result is impossibly cute.

It seems that despite news of her breakup with Travis Scott earlier this month, Kylie Jenner is still making it a point to enjoy the holiday season with her family. And with all of the fun fall decorations, activities, and Halloween costumes — along with her energetic daughter and nieces — who can blame her? Now excuse me while I curl up in my "It's fall, ya'll" robe with a cup of hot apple cider and watch Hocus Pocus.