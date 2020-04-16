A new reality dating show to obsess over is coming to FOX. Hosted by Sex and the City's Kristen Davis, Labor Of Love will follow one former contestant from The Bachelor looking for love, marriage, and putting a baby in the baby carriage.

In addition to Davis, Labor Of Love stars Kristy Katzmann, who appeared on Brad Womack's first season of The Bachelor in 2007, looking for a partner and potential father of her future children. "I, of course, never thought I would be 41 and single," Katzmann says in the trailer. Enter 15 "daddy wannabes" who are looking to win Katzmann's heart and are ready to start a family right now. "Alright, let's have some kids," one eligible bachelor says.

Over the course of eight weeks, the men will partake in challenges — like changing diapers and going through a labor simulator — to "put their parenting skills to the test" and prove if they're a natural with kids. Each week, Katzmann will have to narrow down the pool of potential fathers to determine if she has found the person she would like to settle down with or "continue on the path to motherhood on her own."

Davis, who is a mom to two adopted children, will serve as Katzmann's guide. "When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show," Davis said in a press release. "I believe every woman should be empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands is very exciting."

FOX on YouTube

Katzmann, who is also a blogger for the website the Modern Mamanista, describes herself as an "aunt extraordinaire" with hopes of starting a family of her own one day and promised in an Instagram post that viewers will be very entertained by the reality series. "I hope you see a little bit of yourself in me and that you feel inspired to take big chances in your own life and to never give up on your biggest dreams...no matter what," she wrote.

See what Labor Of Love has in store for Katzmann and these potential fathers when it premieres on Thursday, May 21, on FOX at 9 p.m. EST.