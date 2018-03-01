Whether it’s the fancy name, the yummy flavors, the beautiful packaging, or the fact that they’re sugar-free, LaCroix sparkling waters are enormously popular. Their refreshing drinks are great to drink alone, but behold, they are now being used to make some amazing concoctions. If you love their sparkling water, you’ll love some beautiful LaCroix cocktails.

So where can you go to find these refreshing beauties? Of course, there are tons of DIY options out there in the internet for LaCroix cocktails. But for these incredibly Instagram-worthy drinks, you’ll have to make a trip to the W Los Angeles in West Beverly Hills. The cocktails, as mentioned in Cosmopolitan, have been introduced at the W’s in-hotel restaurant called The Hideout. Along with the LaCroix cocktails, the restaurant offers an amazing menu, including entrées like a lobster BLT, blistered shoshitos, and duck confit chilaquiles.

The Hideout is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner everyday of the week, with brunch on Saturday and Sunday. But if all you want is to sip these sparkly, fruity glasses of heaven, you can find the new LaCroix cocktails on their drinks menu. As of now, there are three options for your tastebuds and seriously, each one sounds better than the last.

The Coco-Jito W Los Angeles If you love the flavor of LaCroix coconut, you'll love the W's Coco-Jito cocktail which is made with LaCroix's coconut sparkling water, Don Julio Blanco, lime, and mint, Cosmopolitan reported. It sounds like it literally tastes like an island vacation and you guys — everyone is here for it. How much more refreshing does it get than coconut-flavored sparkling water with lime and mint? (Oh, and plenty of Don Julio.)

The French Kiss W Los Angeles In a very berry mood? Check out this amazing LaCroix cocktail called the French Kiss, featuring LaCroix's berry sparkling water, Hennessy V.S., Montenegro, and lemon, noted Cosmopolitan. It's gorgeous, it's just fruity enough, and it packs enough booze to make you really, really happy. This one might be the prettiest of all the new LaCroix cocktails.