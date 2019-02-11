Grammy night is all about the music, but the red carpet looks always steal a ton of the spotlight. And of course, no one does fashion quite like Lady Gaga. With a slew of nominations under her belt plus a performance on tap, Lady Gaga's red carpet look was appropriately fierce.

Gaga was absolutely stunning in a silver sequined gown. The strapless number featured a slit leg and a tiered bow-like details along the side. The glitzy look made her shine like a human disco-ball, as only Gaga can. With her platinum blonde hair left down and a diamond choker necklace, she was an absolute vision. I am super confident that Mother Monster will be near the top of all the best dressed list for the Grammys when they start coming out.

2018 was a huge year for Gaga overall. Her role in a A Star is Born garnered her tons of award considerations including two Golden Globes nominations, five Grammys nominations, and two Oscar nods, according to ET. It also made her a regular (even more so than usual) on red carpets for the past few months. In January, she turned heads in a billowing baby blue gown designed by Valentino that made her look like a modern day Cinderella at the 2019 Golden Globes awards. She took home an award for Best Song that night, and also won a spot on many best dressed lists, including Harper's Bazaar.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer turned actress also stunned at the Critic's Choice Awards last month. She was dubbed the night's ruler of the red carpet by Vogue for her flowy, blush-colored Calvin Klein gown. The fashion magazine speculated that Gaga's gorgeous but often subtle red carpet looks as of late are meant to keep the focus less on her style and more on her acting work — which did win her a trophy that night. The Washington Post detailed how both she and Close shared the Best Actress award, thanks to a tie vote.

The next time we see Lady Gaga will most likely be at the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, where she is scheduled to perform "Shallow" (which is nominated for Best Song, according to Variety) during the ceremony. Hopefully her fans will get to see two different looks from her that evening: one classic look for the red carpet and a more adventurous one for the performance. As Pop Sugar noted, Gaga has rocked everything from sequined gowns to stunning, modern pantsuits for Oscars past. Her 2018 Oscars look, for example, was designed by Brandon Maxwell, who she's called her best friend according to Hello! magazine. Perhaps she'll turn to him once again this year, but it's definitely going to be hard to top this amazing Grammys look.

The singer's biggest style adventure of all, however, could be her wedding. Lady Gaga confirmed last year that she's engaged to Christian Carino, according to CBS News. The future Mr. Gaga (Lord Gaga?) is a talent agent. I can't imagine what sort of wedding gown would get the stamp of approval from someone whose tastes are as eclectic as Lady Gaga's, but you know it'll definitely be a showstopper.