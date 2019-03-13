Before I got pregnant, I thought shopping for baby would be pretty straightforward. Now, eight months into my pregnancy, I laugh at my naïveté. Preparing for our firstborn has felt like a part-time job, and I've spent hours poring over travel systems, stroller features, and car seat reviews. When you're shopping for baby gear, there's just a lot to think about. Now a new brand is throwing its hat in the ring: Lalo's The Daily is a sleek, all-inclusive stroller that promises to simplify one of the most daunting parts of the baby preparation process. Does it deliver?

If you've never heard of Lalo, that's because it's brand spankin' new. The direct-to-consumer modern baby and toddler brand launched today, March 13, with a singular mission: "Lalo streamlines shopping for baby from end to end, with an intuitive online experience, straightforward information, and well-made essentials," according to a press release. Their products, manufactured in partnership with designers in New York City and Scandinavia, are designed to be simple, attractive, and safe.

The brand is kicking off with the release of The Daily, a stroller described as "simple, sleek, and carefully crafted based on what we know you’ll need most." With a price tag of $715 it's certainly not the cheapest stroller on the market, but Lalo claims the price tag makes sense when parents consider everything included. Unlike many other premium strollers, The Daily comes with every stroller accessory a family needs which, by their calculations, comes out to about "40 [percent] less than other premium strollers on the market."

Courtesy Of Lalo

So, what exactly is included? The Daily comes with a bassinet, all-weather cover to protect from rain and snow, expandable storage, extendable sun canopy with SPF 50+ protection, car seat adaptors, a parent organizer with cell phone charger, two machine washable liners, and two stroller clips for toting. If you're purchasing The Daily once your child's past bassinet size (6 months or more), they'll exclude the bassinet and knock $100 off the total price – just enter your child's birthday at checkout. The seat is reversible (meaning your little one can face forward or backward) and the stroller handle is adjustable, suiting tall and petite parents alike. For colors, you can get it in grey, blue, or green.

As comparison-shopping moms learn with every baby purchase, however, is that there's always a trade-off. Lalo's new stroller comes with every accessory you'll need, grows with your child, and features wheels that provide a smooth ride on nearly any terrain, but that shows in its size. Weighing in at 24 pounds, The Daily certainly isn't the easiest stroller to transport or store. Got a big vehicle and plenty of storage space in your home? This might be a perfect option for you. If you're a city dweller with less available free space, you may find The Daily too bulky for your lifestyle.

Now let's talk carseat compatibility. Even with the included car seat adaptors, The Daily only works with Nuna, Cybex, and Maxi-Cosi carseats. If you're sold on The Daily, you'll need one of these three compatible car seat brands to be able to seamlessly transfer baby from car to stroller.

Courtesy of Lalo

For parents-to-be, it's really a matter of deciding if the simplicity of purchasing makes up for a steeper price tag and bigger overall product. As an expectant, first-time mom myself, I'm a huge fan of the fact that everything comes bundled together with Lalo's inaugural product. I've learned over the course of this pregnancy – as I'm sure every mom does – that things like adaptors, canopies, and attachments quickly add up (and, quite frankly, are a pain in the butt to buy). If you're in the NYC area and would like to see these strollers in person, you're in luck. Lalo's got a sweet showroom on the fourth floor of 43 Crosby Street in Soho where you can give them a test drive yourself.