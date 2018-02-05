Lance Bass’s Tweet About Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Show Will Give *NSYNC Fans A Little Hope

Most *NSYNC fans who watched Justin Timberlake's halftime performance during the Super Bowl had the same question running through their heads: Are JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass going to descend onto the stage to back up their former bandmate? Sadly, the band did not make an appearance during the halftime show — but Lance Bass posted a tweet shortly after that gave fans a shred of hope.

"#ToldYa," he tweeted, in reference to his earlier hints that *NSYNC would not be at the show. "But no worries, we will all be together this spring for the star ceremony. Awesome halftime Justin!"

More to come...