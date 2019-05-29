Brace yourselves for some good news, Bachelor fans! That's because Lauren Burnham has given birth to a baby girl, welcoming her first child with her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Needless to say, fans of the The Bachelor Season 22 final couple are so thrilled for the sweet family of three.

Early Wednesday morning, Lauren took to her baby's Instagram account (@babyluyendyk, of course) to share that she was going into labor at 39 weeks. "Is it time yet?" she wrote in the caption of the post. Arie then confirmed on his own Instagram account that it was, indeed, time. "IT'S HAPPENING," he revealed.

And not too long later, Baby Luyendyk finally arrived. The proud father revealed via his Instagram Story, "We have a healthy BEAUTIFUL baby girl. 6lbs, 13oz, 20cm long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy." No word yet on the name Lauren and Arie chose for their baby girl. But I have a feeling it won't be too long before the proud parents share their daughter's moniker.

Because Bachelor nation had been following along with Arie and Lauren, who tied the knot in January, since she went into labor, fans were so excited to hear that Baby Luyendyk was officially here.

Before Lauren gave birth, Bachelor nation as well as other alums from the reality show shared their best wishes for the couple. "Good luck!!" Bachelor alum, Raven Gates, commented on the post.

"BRING. HEEEEER. HOOOOOME," former Bachelor producer, Elan Gale, commented.

Season 4's Bachelor Bob Guiney simply added, "Awesome."

And Bachelor nation was just as thrilled to hear the news.

The birth of Arie and Lauren's baby had been highly anticipated, thanks to Arie documenting Lauren's progress while in labor throughout the morning. On his Instagram Story, for instance, Arie shared that Lauren had gone into labor and he'd gotten them safely to the hospital. A few hours later, he shared that she was having contractions every two minutes and that she had already gotten her epidural, according to USA Today.

Whew, talk about suspense!

Leaning up to Baby Luyendyk's arrival, Lauren had shared on Instagram that her baby was in a breech position, according to Us Weekly, which she said was "unfortunate" to learn.

"I think that's unfortunate for me, because that wasn't part of the plan, originally," Lauren said on an Instagram Story last month, according to Us Weekly. "I didn't want to be on any kind of drugs that would alter my state of mind, and when you have a surgery like a C-section, that's almost necessary, because it's painful to do without them. So, I'm a little upset by that."

But, fortunately, things changed when their daughter was successfully flipped at 37 weeks, as Lauren shared on Instagram. "I was sleeping minding my own business and two giant hands from out there turned my body and now I’m upside down?!" a post on their baby's IG account read.

Now that Baby Luyendyk is finally here, Bachelor nation can hopefully look forward to her adorable adventures on her own Instagram account. Congrats mom and dad!