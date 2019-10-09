Lauren Conrad has had a lot of titles in her life so far, including reality TV star and fashion designer, to name a few impressive roles. And now you can add "mom of two" to that list because Lauren Conrad announced the arrival of her second child on Wednesday. The fashion blogger issued the announcement via Instagram, revealing the baby's adorable name in the process.

As it turns out, Conrad decided to gift her little one — another boy! — the most adorable name ever — Charlie Wolf. "Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" she captioned a drawing of the family. So artistic and beautiful, right?

In terms of the cute moniker, fans love it, with some taking to the post's comments section to share their enthusiasm. "The cutest ever," one person wrote, while someone else chimed in, "Liam & Charlie — best names!"

As some fans might already know, Conrad first announced her second pregnancy in April, writing on Instagram at the time: "It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

Conrad didn't reveal when she was due, but some fans guessed September or October. And as it turns out, the designer's baby is a Libra.

Prior to welcoming baby number two into the world, Conrad gave birth to her first son, Liam, in July 2017. The sweet guy arrived just 3 years after she married her husband, William Tell, in 2014. Conrad announced Liam's sex prior to arrival, using a cute vintage graphic of a little boy driving a car, according to Hello Giggles. Aww.

Following Liam's birth, Conrad admitted to struggling with breastfeeding, admitting that she felt like a so-called bad mom. “I felt like I was failing at something that should come really naturally and it was really difficult for me,” Conrad told People. She has since moved past these self-criticisms, learning to enjoy parenthood as it unfolds.

As for Conrad's second pregnancy, she was very busy these past few months, opting out of The Hills reboot to focus on her current projects. "Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about," a source told E! News at the time the show's reboot was announced.

Conrad also has a new venture, The Little Market, a business that sells artisan goods from around the world to generate meaningful income for the craftspeople in question. The mom's estimated net worth is $25 million, which is pretty impressive when you consider where she was 10 years ago.

The former reality star admitted on her blog that it isn't easy juggling it all, writing: "It really does take a village, and every working parent I know has the help of a daycare provider, a nanny, the grandparents, or a spouse who is the primary caregiver. And even then you are still exhausted all the time."

She continued, "We’re lucky enough to have a ton of family close by, but I still struggle to keep up with both work and baby duties. And even when I’m on top of those two things, other things in my life fall by the wayside."

This woman is a real powerhouse as far as constructing a brand, and it's fun to watch her build such a beautiful family all at the same time. Best wishes to the Conrad-Tell family on their new addition!