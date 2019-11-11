Lauren Duggar Gives Birth To A Baby Girl With Her Husband Josiah

The Duggar family has officially grown by one more. On Monday, Nov. 11, Counting On stars Josiah and Lauren Duggar announced they've welcomed a baby girl, sharing the exciting news in a statement to Us Weekly. And, guys, her name is absolutely precious.

The proud new parents revealed in a statement to the magazine that their daughter is finally here. "After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” Lauren and Josiah told Us Weekly. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, 'beautiful miracle.' Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Baby Bella made her grand entrance over the weekend — on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 5:24 p.m. — the couple shared with the magazine, adding that the newest little Duggar weighed in at 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 18.5 inches long. So cute!

The birth of their baby girl is even more special because she's a rainbow baby. Josiah and Lauren — who tied the knot in June 2018 — revealed in February that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage in late 2018, according to Us Weekly. "We really wanted to share our story because we know a lot of people go through miscarriage, but nobody really talks about it. And so we just wanted to let y'all know that you're not alone.

A few months later, Josiah and Lauren announced that Lauren was again pregnant. "We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!!" they wrote on Instagram on May 20. "It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift! So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!"

The parents-to-be, at the time, posted another big Instagram update on June 25. "We are so thrilled to announce that we are having....................a GIRL!!!" Lauren captioned a black-and-white photo and a colored photo of the expecting parents wearing pink shirts while standing in front of pink balloons. "Baby girl, you are already so loved and a joy to our family! Your fingers are small but you already have your daddy’s wrapped around them and you will forever have mommy’s heart!"

Since then, Lauren made it a point to keep fans regularly updated about her pregnancy. And it hasn't always been easy. "Life is such a gift and something I cherish more now, with all that we have gone through this past year," Lauren wrote on Aug. 10, alongside a bump photo. "This pregnancy hasn’t been easy. I treasure every moment and I am reminded daily that life is truly a miracle from God. #blessed #lifeisagift#donttakelifeforgranted."

As someone who has a rainbow baby of her own, I remember the sense of joy and relief I felt when my rainbow baby was born. Lauren and Josiah's daughter will never replace the baby they lost, of course, but from experience, it's true what they say about children born following a loss — they really are "the rainbow after the storm." Congrats to Lauren and Josiah on their precious baby girl!