If you've been keeping up with the recent Duggar pregnancy announcements, then you're probably well-aware that there's a literal baby boom happening in the family right now. Although Jessa already welcomed her baby girl, there are still four other Duggar women currently expecting. (Which makes sense, considering they star in a TLC series titled Counting On.) Well, Lauren Duggar shared a new pregnancy bump photo — and she's one glowing mama-to-be.

On Friday, May 31, Lauren — who is married to and expecting her first child with Josiah Duggar — shared a pair of new Instagram photos showcasing her growing bump. "So thankful for you 👶🏼 ❤️ ." the expecting mom wrote alongside two shots of herself wearing a red, floral dress while cradling her bump. She also shared a Bible verse with her followers. (And in case you were wondering, she got her dress from Old Navy. You're welcome.)

Lauren's Instagram followers all agreed: She was simply glowing. "You’re seriously the cutest pregnant lady EVER," one person declared.

Another follower commented, "Look at your growing belly! You are so beautiful, Lauren. ❤️ I am so happy for you!"

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with, "Awwww.... so sweet!!!! You are beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look for yourself!

As People reported, the couple revealed in February that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage. “Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah said during a video clip for Counting On. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Lauren explained “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. She continued:

It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.

TLC on YouTube

In April, the couple had some positive news to share with fans. That's because Josiah and Lauren announced they were expecting a rainbow baby, according to Us Weekly. Alongside photos of the parents-to-be holding a sonogram, they wrote, "We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!! It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift! So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!"

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” the Counting On stars told Us Weekly at the time. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall. Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”

Based on how happy she looks in her recent Instagram photo, there's no doubt Lauren Duggar is loving her bump. Hopefully she's feeling okay, too — both physically and emotionally. Because from experience, I know exactly how anxiety-ridden pregnancy can be following a miscarriage. Which is why I think she and Josiah are incredibly brave for sharing their experience. Congrats, again, on your rainbow baby!