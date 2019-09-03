For many women, pregnancy is a journey with incredible highs and lows. On one hand, it's wonderful to experience the miracle of life growing inside of you. (Those kicks are so cool!) On the other hand, the unpleasant symptoms that often come with growing a baby — like heartburn, nausea, aches, pains, etc. — can definitely be a drag. Still, it's difficult not to marvel at the amazing feat your body is accomplishing. And Lauren Duggar's pregnancy updates reveal she's one thankful mama-to-be.

Counting On fans will know that Josiah and Lauren Duggar — who tied the knot in June 2018 — are currently expecting their first child. This pregnancy is extra special, however. That's because Lauren suffered a miscarriage in late 2018, as they newlyweds revealed on TLC in February. Just a few months later in May, Josiah and Lauren announced they were expecting a rainbow baby, Us Weekly reported.

"We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!!" they wrote on Instagram at the time. "It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift! So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!"

Since the big announcement, Lauren has kept fans in the loop with bump photos and other updates on a fairly regular basis. "So thankful for you," she captioned a photo of herself cradling her bump on May 30, along with baby and heart emojis.

Lauren posted another bump photo in June — except this time, Josiah cradled his "bump" as well. "Happy 1st Father’s Day honey!" she captioned the sweet shot. "I’m So proud our children have you as their daddy! #happyfathersday #angelbaby#rainbowbaby."

On June 25, Lauren and Josiah shared another exciting update with their Instagram followers: the sex of their baby. "We are so thrilled to announce that we are having....................a GIRL!!!" Lauren captioned a black-and-white photo and a colored photo of the expecting parents wearing pink shirts while standing in front of pink balloons. "Baby girl, you are already so loved and a joy to our family! Your fingers are small but you already have your daddy’s wrapped around them and you will forever have mommy’s heart!"

In a TLC video, Lauren explained she was excited about dressing up her baby girl. The mom-to-be also shared they had decided to decorate their daughter's nursery in a gender-neutral way because they'd "like to re-use it for a boy later on." (Because I mean, they're Duggars after all — so I wouldn't be surprised if there are plenty more babies to come!)

After not posting an Instagram update in July, Lauren revealed on Aug. 10 that her pregnancy has been difficult. "Life is such a gift and something I cherish more now, with all that we have gone through this past year," she captioned a bump photo. "This pregnancy hasn’t been easy. I treasure every moment and I am reminded daily that life is truly a miracle from God. #blessed #lifeisagift#donttakelifeforgranted."

Lauren's most recent pregnancy update was included in a birthday shoutout to her husband toward the end of August. "Happy birthday to the man of my dreams! I never knew there existed such a thoughtful, giving, and godly man until I met you!" she wrote on Instagram. After listing the many character qualities she loves about Josiah, the expecting mom brought up his role as a father. "I love how you love our babies, and I love how our baby girl reacts to her daddy’s voice by her sweet kicks," Lauren added. "I am so thankful to be married to such a wonderful husband. I Love you sugar!!"

Considering Lauren and Josiah's baby girl is due this fall — likely sometime in November — there's bound to be more pregnancy updates to come. So far, though, it's incredibly clear how thankful they are for their rainbow baby. I can't wait to see them as parents!