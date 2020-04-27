Lea Michele Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child

Congrats are in order for one Glee alum! Roughly a year after getting hitched, Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich, People reported on Monday. The 33-year-old actress has yet to confirm or comment on the reports and Romper's request for comment from Michele's rep was not immediately returned, but a source told the magazine the couple has "always wanted to be parents."

After an 11-month engagement, Michele and Reich, president of the clothing company AYR, tied the knot back in March 2019 in Napa, California, according to USA Today. "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the couple told People in a statement at the time. "And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together." And now it sounds like the happy couple is preparing to enter a new chapter of their lives.

While Michele, who began her career on Broadway and went on to play Rachel Berry on Glee for the hit show's six seasons, hasn't addressed the pregnancy reports, the actress did tell Us Weekly back in 2018 that she "100 percent" wants to have kids, adding that she would like to have at least one child.

"I come from a very large Italian family, so that’s very important to me," she told the magazine in May 2018. At the time, however, Michele admitted to Us Weekly that she wanted to delay having kids for a bit due to her career. "I’m still playing roles that are under 21, so I kind of want to push that as long as I can. Having a baby might mess that up for me," she said.

While Michele is obviously a public figure, Reich apparently prefers to keep things more low-key. As Marie Claire reported, the dad-to-be isn't on social media and Michele doesn't share loads of photos with him on her accounts. The actress has, however, posted adorable snaps of the two to mark special occasions, like their one-year wedding anniversary, so fans can keep their fingers crossed that a heartwarming pregnancy announcement featuring a cute bump photo is on its way soon.