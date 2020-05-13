Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks, aka Emmet and Lucy, have joined forces once again for a new LEGO Movie PSA to help kids understand the coronavirus and share tips on how to stay safe through a fun new song.

In the LEGO Movie's new coronavirus PSA, Pratt and Banks' characters help explain the COVID-19 outbreak, including why the virus is called COVID-19. "It's a novel coronavirus," Lucy explains in the video. "Novel just means new, as in it's a virus we haven't seen before. The 19 is because it was discovered in 2019."

Lucy and Emmet then instruct everyone to "do the five" — or remember five different ways to help protect yourself and others from contracting the virus. According to Emmet's five steps, everyone should: wash your hands; cough or sneeze into your elbow; don't touch your face; keep a safe distance; and stay at home if you can. In other words, "hands, elbow, face, space, and home." Lucy and Emmet sing these words to the tune of "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes," and give each other an air hug at the end.

"Don't touch your eyes or ears or mouth or nose," they sing. "Hands, elbows, face, and space, stay at home."

Like Lucy and Emmett sing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that children should wash their hands often, avoid going near people who are sick, keep their spaces clean, and practice social distancing. But taking this advice from some cool LEGO characters is obviously much more fun.

This actually isn't the first time LEGO has provided kids with fun videos to help kids during the pandemic. Earlier this month, for instance, LEGO Batman released a helpful video explaining why it's important for everyone to do their part to help stop the spread of germs. "You guys can be super heroes by simply listening to health experts and helping stop the spread of the virus, which is a lot less difficult than my job, fighting crime, but still super important," LEGO Batman says. "Remember, the things that we can all do can help get us through this time safely."

