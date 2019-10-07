In case you've been living under a rock, let me share some exciting news with you: Disney's Frozen 2 is arriving in theaters on November 22nd, and fans everywhere are just a little bit excited. To celebrate, the LEGO Group has revealed brand new Frozen 2 building sets inspired by the much anticipated sequel. Based on scenes from the movie, the sets feature new locations, adventures and characters, as well as the ones we already know and love. Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff are off on new adventures in Frozen 2, and now we can get a sneak peek by checking out these offerings from LEGO.

From an enchanted tree house to Arendelle's castle village, the new LEGO sets enhance Frozen 2 imaginative play while doing what LEGO does best: encouraging teamwork, patience and the building of organizational and fine motor skills. With two little Frozen and LEGO fans in my house, I think Santa may have gotten his first tip on Christmas presents this year! The new building sets are available in stores and online now. And if you haven't seen the latest Frozen 2 movie trailer, it's worth checking out. My family and I will be lining up at the theater come November 22nd.

1. Enchanted Treehouse (age 6+) Enchanted Treehouse LEGO | $50 See on LEGO There are so many forest adventures for Frozen fans to build and play in this Enchanted Treehouse set, which features a bedroom area in the base of the tree and a dining area on the floor above. There's a ladder up to the lookout and an awesome zip line to whizz down to the enchanted forest floor. Anna, Olaf and new character Mattias will love their camping and fishing area, too. Explore the forest and discover mythical stones along the way. Includes 3 favorite Disney characters from Frozen II and 3 animal figures as well.

2. Anna's Canoe Expedition (age 4+) Anna's Canoe Expedition Building Set by LEGO – Frozen 2 Shop Disney | $23 See on Shop Disney Anna’s Canoe Expedition play set is specially designed to be fun and easy, with a LEGO animal figure for role-play fun and a special Starter Brick base that lets first-time builders experience the pride of constructing buildings, vehicles and more all on their own. This Disney toy construction set for Frozen fans includes Anna and Olaf plus a LEGO bunny figure.

3. Elsa's Wagon Adventure (age 4+) LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Wagon Carriage Adventure Building Kit and Elsa Doll Target | $30 See on Target Elsa’s Wagon Adventure toy building set is specially designed to be fun and easy for the littlest LEGO builder, with Disney characters, a baby reindeer figure for role-play fun and a special Starter Brick base. The included simple guide to build and play will also help your Disney Frozen fan understand the purpose of the building steps and grow their imagination and confidence for the perfect start to LEGO brick building in a familiar Disney setting. This building kit includes an Elsa figure, plus 2 LEGO reindeer figures.

4. Arendelle Castle Village (age 5+) Arendelle Castle Village LEGO | $80 See on LEGO The Arendelle Castle Village play set provides endless hours of magical creative play. Anna and Elsa’s home has 3 stories that can be easily removed and reassembled for play access inside. The furniture pieces are designed to be easily moved and rearranged between the throne room, bedroom and attic floors. Outside, the market stalls are full of their finest produce, and there's a rowing boat at the jetty, just waiting to be taken on an adventure!

5. Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation (age 6+) LEGO Disney Princess Frozen 2 Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation 41168 Disney Jewelry Box Building Kit Target | $40 See on Target Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation makes a perfect gift for fans of Frozen who like to dress up, too! This decorative jewelry box for kids is inspired by Elsa’s ice castle with snowflake decoration, and features a turntable function to make Elsa and the Nokk, a mythical water spirit, spin around and around. The Frozen jewelry box comes with 2 LEGO rings and Elsa and Nokk, too.

6. Olaf building toy (age 6+) Olaf LEGO building kit Barnes & Noble | $15 See on Barnes & Noble This Olaf toy is loads of fun to build and play, as his arms and neck can be positioned and moved around however you like, and he comes with fun accessories like a blue bow tie, pencil and journal. He's lots of fun to display or take apart and build over and over!