Lena Dunham has been dealing with endometriosis for years and has long been open about her struggles with the painful, often debilitating condition. And now, the Girls writer and creator has made a brave decision to her stop her suffering. In the March 2018 issue of Vogue, Dunham revealed that she had a full hysterectomy, which is the surgical removal of a woman’s cervix and uterus, in order to end her painful battle with endometriosis, as People by reported.

After years of battling the disorder and several surgeries, according to People, Dunham wrote in an essay for the upcoming issue of Vogue, "In addition to endometrial disease, an odd hump-like protrusion and a septum running down the middle, I have retrograde bleeding, a.k.a. my period running in reverse so that my stomach is full of blood."

The 31-year-old actress continued, "My ovary has settled in on the muscles around the sacral nerves in my back that allow us to walk. Let’s please not even talk about my uterine lining. The only beautiful detail is that the organ — which is meant to be shaped like a light bulb — was shaped like a heart."

Dunham previously had gone through five surgeries prior to deciding to get a hysterectomy, according to the Daily Mail.

Endometriosis is a disorder where tissue that lines the uterus ends up growing outside of the uterus. This can, at times, cause chronic pain, which is definitely something Dunham dealt with, along with a laundry list of other issues. According to Women's Health, more than 11 percent of women between the ages of 15 and 44 are effected by the endometriosis. Some symptoms can include chronic pain, infertility, bleeding and digestive problems, as reported by the Mayo Clinic, and some sufferers may opt for different surgical procedures to ease their symptoms. Dunham bravely made the decision to go for a more permanent surgery.

While endometriosis can cause infertility, ridding one's body of its uterus completely takes away the possibility of biologically having children, so Dunham has weighed her options, according to People. Dunham, who has remaining eggs, told VOGUE that she plans to explore her options for having children, from surrogacy to adoption.

According to the Endometriosis Foundation of America, Dunham tried many alternative treatments prior to choosing to go with the elective hysterectomy surgery. Dunham reported tried “pelvic floor therapy, massage therapy, pain therapy, color therapy, acupuncture and yoga.” Dr. Oz reported that various treatments for endometriosis can also include naturopathy, osteopathy, and chiropractic treatments.