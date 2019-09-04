My friends and family know I've been a complete grinch my whole life — until last year when I let myself watch TV Christmas movies and discovered that they are my joy through the holiday season (don't judge it until you try it.) Lifetime's 2019 Christmas movie lineup is out and I'd like my hot cocoa now please. I'm so ready to Lifetime and lounge. Get cozy because I have over 25 new holiday movie titles to reveal featuring leading ladies like Melissa Joan Hart, Kelly Rowland, Sarah Drew, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Lifetime plans to take viewers on snowy cross-country adventures to places like Vermont, Tennessee, and New Orleans. Plus, there's a new special called Battle Of The Christmas Movie Stars featuring your favorite cast members facing off in DIY Christmas movie-inspired challenges like gift wrapping and ugly Christmas sweater decorating. I know what your next question is. Yes, there is also a One Tree Hill Christmas movie reunion on Thanksgiving, and another one the week before that.

I hope you're ready to watch women struggle through planning weddings, competing for story scoops, and fighting with family on video shoots before finding true love in the arms of an old flame or a perfect stranger because Lifetime is serving all of that gooey Christmas goodness and more this year.

Sweet Mountain Christmas Lifetime The first stop on this Christmas movie tour is Tennessee where country music star Laney (Megan Hilty) stops for a quick visit home before a concert in New York on Sweet Mountain Christmas. She dislikes her town and was happy to leave when she became famous at 17. But a snowstorm has her stuck there for longer than she'd like and she begins to discover her memories from home may have been misleading. Plus, she might find love with a handsome snowplow driver named Robbie (Marcus Rosner). If her town is going to force her to perform in a local concert, may as well have someone to make out with while there, right? Will her town's charm and this new man be enough to get her to stay? Sweet Mountain Christmas premieres Oct 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Road Home For Christmas The Road Home For Christmas features rival musicians Lindsay (Marla Sokoloff) and Wes (Rob Mayes) who perform a dueling piano show together. They don't have a show on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their respective homes. Merry hijinks ensue including a Santa convention, a nativity play, a performance with Marie Osmond, and a snowstorm. Oh yeah, also they might fall in love with each other. The Road Home For Christmas airs Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

No Time Like Christmas Lifetime In No Time Like Christmas Emma (Kyla Pratt) finds her ex-boyfriend's engraved watch at a vintage jewelry shop and her sister Bronwyn (Rachel McLaren) thinks it's a sign. Bronwyn secretly sends Emma to the same bed and breakfast her ex Fletcher (Ed Ruttle) stays at the week before Christmas in hopes of igniting an old flame. Will Emma find love with Fletcher again even though his life has changed so much he's now a dad? Also, will their Christmas show save a local theater? No Time Like Christmas premieres Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas Reservations Lifetime Christmas movie darling Hart stars in Christmas Reservations as Holly, the event coordinator at her family's lodge where she's able to solve any problem that may keep guests from being happy. But when one of those guests is her now-widowed college sweetheart (Ricardo Chavira), Holly realizes she's totally unprepared for the feelings that resurface. Christmas Reservations premieres Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Forever Christmas Forever Christmas takes viewers back to Vermont because Lucy's (Lexi Lawson) grandfather left her his year-round Christmas store. Lucy plans to sell it after the Christmas season, but will a local diner owner and a Christmas stranger from the north make her change her mind? The film also stars Mark Ghanimé and Beth Broderick. Forever Christmas airs Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Radio Christmas Lifetime In Radio Christmas, Kyla Pratt stars as radio DJ Kara Porter. She's forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem when her station closes for repairs. To gain listeners, she goes on the search for the town's Secret Santa, an "anonymous benefactor that saved all of Bethlehem’s Christmas festivities" according to Lifetime. Along the way she discovers so much more than Santa's identity like the true meanings of family, community, and love. Are you surprised? Radio Christmas premieres Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Sweet Christmas Holly (Adelaide Kane) is a food stylist, but not much of a cook. But when she returns home for Christmas and learns that the owner of her favorite childhood bakery, Loretta (Loretta Devine), is selling it to the person who can recreate her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes best, Holly enters. In the process of baking for the contest, Holly meets a rival baker and they may just cook something up together. A Sweet Christmas premieres Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas a la Mode In Christmas a la Mode Emily (Katie Leclerc) launches an online holiday ice cream flavor contest in an attempt to save her family's dairy farm and buy out her sister's shares. It's not going to be easy, she needs a Christmas miracle. But something tells me she'll get that and a side of love with her ice cream scoops. Christmas a la Mode premieres Nov. 15 at 8 p.m ET.

Christmas in Louisiana Lifetime In the first of two mini One Tree Hill reunion movies, Christmas in Louisiana, Jana Kramer stars alongside fellow One Tree Hill alum Moira Kelly and Percy Daggs III. Kramer stars as Sarah Winter, a member of the Christmas Royal Family in New Iberia, Louisiana and former Miss Christmas. Sarah is a lawyer in need of Christmas spirit. She returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival — and she just might find her lost spirit and some love. Kramer often shares adventures filming with her co-stars on her Instagram account via stories. Christmas in Louisiana airs Nov. 16 at 8 p.m ET.

Random Acts of Christmas Random Acts of Christmas stars Erin Cahill (How I Met Your Mother) as Sydney, a reporter trying to uncover the truth behind the random acts of Christmas happening in her town. She meets a competing reporter in her investigative journey and he may not be who he says he is. Random Acts of Christmas premieres Nov. 17 at 8 p.m ET.

Magical Christmas Shoes As the title implies, Magical Christmas Shoes is about Kayla (Erin Karpluk) a woman who finds Christmas shoes that may have the power to bring her some Christmas spirit along with the love they attract into her life. Magical Christmas Shoes airs Nov. 22 at 8 p.m ET.

Twinkle All The Way Lifetime Sarah Drew is returning to Lifetime this season to bring some of her shine. In Twinkle All The Way she stars as Cadence Clark, a wedding planner at the exclusive Snowview Lodge. Cadence joins forces with Henry Harrison (Ryan McPartlin), co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company, to add more sparkle to events. The single parents grow closer as they work together and when a snow storm threatens to "wreak havoc" on a high-profile client's wedding, they team up to save the event. Will they also find love? Twinkle All The Way recently wrapped filming and Drew chronicled the fun she had with her co-stars on set via Instagram. Twinkle All The Way airs Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas 9 To 5 In Christmas 9 to 5 Jennifer (Tiya Sircar) is a crime beat reporter with an odd assignment — to find the meaning of Christmas. She goes undercover in a department store as a 9 to 5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, and in the process she just might uncover a new calling and a new love. Of course. Christmas 9 To 5 airs Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Very Vintage Christmas Christmas movie vet Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars as shop owner Dodie, who is very particular about having one-of-a-kind, romantic pieces in her store. She finds a hidden box chronicling "a timeless romantic union" and goes on a quest to find its owner. Perhaps she'll also find a timeless romance of her own. A Very Vintage Christmas airs Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Christmas Wish I hope you have A Christmas Wish ready for Thanksgiving, because that's the title of this year's main One Tree Hill reunion event. Hilarie Burton stars with her fellow One Tree Hill co-star and Christmas movie vet, Tyler Hilton. Burton plays Faith, who puts a Christmas wish to find true love in her town's traditional wishing box. The next day she meets a new, very handsome man named Andrew. But is he her true love or are all signs leading to her best friend Wyatt (Hilton)? The former co-stars have great chemistry, so that's where I'm placing my bet. A Christmas Wish airs Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Staging Christmas In Staging Christmas Soleil Moon Frye plays Lori, who stages homes for a living. She's asked by a wealthy widower named Elliot (George Stults) to stage a home for Christmas to cheer up his daughter. Will she do more for this family than just decorate their home? Staging Christmas airs Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Merry Liddle Christmas Merry Liddle Christmas stars former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland as Jacquie, a single tech entrepreneur whose family invades her new dream home for the holidays. She has a video shoot coming up, will she keep her house together to present "the perfect Christmas"? Maybe she'll find magic she doesn't know she needs. Merry Liddle Christmas premieres Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Storybook Christmas Lifetime If event planner Celeste (Ali Liebert) is going to give her niece the perfect Christmas, she needs help. So, she hires a nanny who happens to be a man (Jake Epstein). Anyone else think she found herself love for Christmas? A Storybook Christmas premieres Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Matchmaker Christmas In Matchmaker Christmas trouble ensues for editor Maggie (Emily Rose) when she agrees to find her boss Amanda (Melanie Nelson) a date. Matchmaking is a hobby of Maggie's, but she isn't expecting her author ex (Corey Sevier) to become a client at her firm, or for her boss to start eyeing him. Yikes! Matchmaker Christmas airs Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. ET.

A Doggone Christmas Vanessa Lachey is back on Lifetime in A Doggone Christmas as Marla, whose dog runs away on Christmas Eve. She has no choice but to search for him with her ex-boyfriend (Christopher Russell). They reminisce about past Christmases together and I think they find more than the dog. Just a guess. A Doggone Christmas airs Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Grounded For Christmas Co-pilots Nina (Julianna Guill) and Brady (Corey Sevier) are grounded for Christmas and Nina reluctantly lets Brady stay at her childhood home. Her family is hosting a tree trimming party Nina didn't know about and her ex will be there. Of course Brady offers to pretend to be with her, but as a snowstorm continues their ruse snowballs into something they never expected. Grounded For Christmas airs Dec. 8 at 8 p.m ET.

A Christmas Melody Aspiring R&B singer Layla (Erica Durance) thinks she has a shot at making it big when she teams up with songwriter Spence (J.T. Hodges). But when their sound changes during Christmas and Spence seems like the star, will their Christmas melody become a dud? A Christmas Melody premieres Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

You Light Up My Christmas Inspired my true events, You Light Up My Christmas is about Emma (Kim Fields) who returns to her hometown that is "built around her family's pioneer Christmas Light Factory" to discover the town's spirit has dimmed. Can she team up with an ex-flame to rekindle it? You Light Up My Christmas airs Dec. 14 at 8 p.m ET.

Rediscovering Christmas In Rediscovering Christmas Mia is a window dresser at a department store who is burned out by Christmas by the time it comes around. She wants to go away somewhere tropical, but her sister forces her to help put on the annual Snowflake festival in their home town in Vermont. Does she have any more spirit left in her to pull it off? The cast of Rediscovering Christmas is unannounced. It airs Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Christmas Temp In The Christmas Temp and out of work artist turns to a temp agency for help and then develops feelings for the HR manager at the company she's placed. Awkward much? The Christmas Temp airs Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Christmas Hotel Another Lifetime Christmas Movie sweetheart, Tatyana Ali stars in The Christmas Hotel. She plays Erin, who was thrilled to get out of her hometown of Mt. Holly to work at New York's Windsor Hotel. Her boss tells her she'll get a promotion if she pulls off a project back home in Mt. Holly, and she's not thrilled. Her boss bought the Mt. Holly Inn, the town doesn't like it, and Erin gets the flu. So this is a disaster before I even mention the fact that Erin's ex-boyfriend Conner is leading the charge against the sale. A sick Erin must rely on Conner to help with the hotel's events, so I wonder if they'll fall in love again. I just hope they don't kiss until she's totally well because, gross. The Christmas Hotel airs Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET