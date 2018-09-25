As autumn settles in and, suddenly, the end of the year is on the horizon, many of us begin to look forward to chilly days, warm beverages, and our most cherished, time-honored traditions. Though no two families celebrate the holiday season the same, there are a few things that seem to be unanimously loved, like peppermint mocha lattes and classic holiday movies. This year, we're all in for a real treat, as Lifetime's holiday movie lineup includes a One Tree Hill reunion and so much more.

In March of this year, Country Living reported that the network planned to air 14 original Christmas movies as part of their holiday lineup. For those paying close attention, that's about double what was set to air in 2017.

Now, as the network has revealed which of those movies made the cut, fans are starting to get super excited to see some of their old favorites, and new premieres. Entertainment Weekly reported last week that the cast of One Tree Hill would be reuniting for a holiday special, and as Pop Sugar reported, guest stars include Toni Braxton, Vanessa Lachey, Tatyana Ali, Kyla Pratt, Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Stephen Colletti and Tia Mowry, just to name a few.

The movies will begin airing right before Thanksgiving, and will continue through Christmas Eve Eve. Here is the 2018 lineup, as reported by Pop Sugar, including movie titles, dates and times.

My Christmas Inn: Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. A Christmas Arrangement: Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.

The Christmas Contract: Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

'Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion: Nov. 22 at 10 p.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas: Nov. 23 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Every Other Holiday: Nov. 23 at 10 p.m.

Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. Every Day Is Christmas: Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. Christmas Harmony: Nov. 24 at 10 p.m.

Nov. 24 at 10 p.m. Jingle Belle: Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. Christmas Perfection: Nov. 25 at 10 p.m.

Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. A Very Nutty Christmas: Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas: Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. Love for Christmas: Dec. 1 at 10 p.m.

The Christmas Pact: Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

A Star For Christmas: Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.

Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. Christmas Lost and Found: Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

Santa's Boots: Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. A Christmas in Tennessee: Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Around the Corner: Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Pen Pals: Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.

Hometown Christmas: Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

A Christmas Kiss: Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

A Golden Christmas: Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

3 Holiday Tails: Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.

Nobably amongst the list is The Christmas Contract, which Us Weekly reported has been buzzed about since it began production, as it was a "secret" project for a long time. The magazine reported the synopsis as follows:

“It’s Jolie’s (Hilarie Burton) first time going back home to Louisiana since her devastating break up with Foster (Hunter Burke). Seeing him is inevitable as their parents run the town’s annual Christmas Market together, but when she discovers Foster is bringing home a new girlfriend, Jolie cannot bear the thought of going home alone and seeing them together. Her best friend Naomi (Danneel Ackles) suggests that Jolie bring her flaky brother, Jack (Robert Buckley), home for Christmas as he has no plans this year. Jolie, a professional web designer, is hesitant; so, Naomi, a lawyer, creates a Christmas contract to give them both something they want — a buffer for those awkward moments around Jolie’s ex and a website to help sell Jack’s upcoming novel. Unbeknownst to them, the Christmas contract proves to be so much more than what they signed up for.”

It's clear there's a lot of romance, drama and holiday cheer in store for us all, but we still have about two months to wait until the holiday movie season truly kicks off.