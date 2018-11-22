There's no better cure for your Thanksgiving food coma than a little therapeutic online shopping. Whether you want to start checking off things on your holiday to do list or you simply want to treat yourself, some of the biggest shops around are offering up their favorite products at slashed prices. So, what's on the table? If you have an infant or toddler, you won't want to miss this one. LILLEbaby's sales for black Friday and cyber Monday will have you shopping bright and early.

Let's start with the details. On Black Friday, which is Friday, Nov. 23, LILLEBaby will offer up to 40 percent off site-wide, minus the popular Disney Baby collection. That in and of itself might be worth a quick perusal, even though the Disney collab is off-limits, sale-wise.

If you need more than just a carrier (or just need something new other than a carrier), you're in luck. The brand's accessories and covers are also included in the Black Friday sale.

And don't forget that LILLEBaby also sells ring slings and wrap carriers, because buckles and snaps aren't for everybody. The brand certainly offers something for every kind of baby-carrying mama out there. The ring slings come in eight different colors and are made entirely from natural linen. It's lightweight, portable, and even washes well. The wrap carrier comes in five different colors with a lightweight, yet back-supporting, beechwood-based fabric.

Phew, now that was just Black Friday.

On Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday, Nov. 26 this year, you can take 40 percent off select Complete carriers at check out.

LILLEBaby's Complete carriers are what started it all. It's the company's signature carrier and is top-rated with a huge mommy following.

The Complete All Season Carrier features six ways to carry your baby, a lumbar support (definitely important), padded headrest, zippered pockets, dual adjustable straps, even more padding so that you can be comfortable while carrying your baby around, and more. And getting it for less than full price is a definite win for any budget-conscious parent.

In addition, the company recently lauched the Hygge Warming Cover which comes in black and gray. Hygee, of course, is Danish and roughly means, according to Denmark's tourism site, "creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people." Not too bad. This warming cover is the true essence of the word. It features a soft fleece lining that's perfect for snuggling and can be attached to any LILLEBaby carrier, so you don't have to worry about which one you or a friend might have. Expect it to fit infants and kiddos all the way up to 4T. You can grab one of these on sale all weekend long.

There's no reason you can't carry your baby and look good while doing it. There's so many styles and colors to pick from with LILLEBaby. And now that everything's going to be on sale, you might as well pick up a few things because giving is caring — even if you're just giving to yourself. Happy shopping!

Season 2 of Doula Diaries shares the stories of fearless doulas helping their clients take control of their births and make tough choices that feel right to them. Watch the first episode of the new season Monday, November 26th.