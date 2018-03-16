If you've been looking for an excuse to redecorate, then you just hit the inspiration jackpot: Lilly Pulitzer and Pottery Barn Kids have launched a major collaboration! In fact, everybody's favorite resort wear brand, Lilly Pulitzer, is teaming up with everybody's favorite home décor brand, Pottery Barn, to create three new collections: "Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn," "Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn Kids," and "Lilly Pulitzer for PBteen." The brand new items are just as bright, breezy, and colorful as you would expect — and you're definitely going to want to do a major home makeover!

Fans of Lilly Pulitzer's trademark hand-painted prints will love the original artwork designed for this collaboration, which includes everything from bedding to rugs to lighting to living room and outdoor furnishings. Expect plenty of the usual tropical motifs: flamingos, pineapples, seashells, and of course, lots and lots of flowers. Basically, if you want to feel like you're on vacation 24/7 (and don't we all?), you're going to want pretty much everything in this new collection. Like, everything.

Plus, these cheerful new lines couldn't possibly be debuting at a better time. Everybody has had just about all the snow bomb cyclones and cloudy skies they can take at this point. Things have been dreary enough outside — who needs to look at still more dingy neutrals in the cozy comfort of their own home? We need to be reminded of sunshine and beach umbrellas and lazy days spent sipping drinks with umbrellas in them while our kids splash in the nearby surf. And as Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President of Product Development, Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen, said in a statement, that's exactly what these items are meant to do.

“Our home collection with Lilly Pulitzer embodies Lilly’s free-spirited style,” Spampanato said.

“This collection celebrates the fun of an endless summer, with playful Palm Beach icons, a bold and bright color palette and Lilly’s signature prints.”

Seriously, the colors are beyond gorgeous. Just looking at them is like an instant mood boost. Take, for example, this fabulously free-spirited bedroom:

Doesn't it look like you could just walk out the door of that bedroom and find yourself somewhere in the Caribbean? Imagine the pretend play scenarios your little one could come up with surrounded by these vibrant visuals. And those little chairs are just too adorable (not to mention, pretty comfy-looking). Even the lamp looks like something you'd find in a seaside resort!

Then there's this dreamy sitting area, featuring a chair where any teen would happily curl up with a good book (or Instagram feed, who are we kidding?):

That rug is seriously to die for, and the pineapple theme throughout couldn't be sweeter (get it?). Those gold and bronze accents, meanwhile, give everything a slightly sophisticated vibe (perfect for teens!).

If you have an outdoor space (or, better still, a pool!), you're also totally in luck. The pieces below will make you want to just move your entire life out of doors for the summer. And hey, why not?

Seriously, is it summer yet? Luckily, there are lots of ways to get in on these warm weather vibes: There are over 100 pieces in the collections, ranging in price from $16.50 to $1,099, so there's definitely something for everyone. And if Lilly Pulitzer's previous collaboration with Target is any indication, these new offerings are going to be extremely popular: The fashion line sold out within hours of launching, as TODAY reported. (No wonder: While a straight-up Lilly Pulitzer dress might go for around $300, the Target version was just $38.)

Check out the Pottery Barn website to see more items (including a ridiculously adorable plush flamingo rocker for toddlers and a set of pineapple string lights that you absolutely need for your next margarita night). Time for a permanent staycation!

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.