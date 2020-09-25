Shopping for holiday pajamas is actually a ton of fun. But when you find out that the pjs your family loves also donates a portion of each sale to helping children with cancer? It's even better. The Little Sleepies brand has always given back, but their new Little Sleepies holiday line really puts the spirit of the holidays out with every buy. Plus, they're also just really cute and classic.

When I'm shopping for holiday jammies for my fam, I usually spend hours browsing Pinterest and dozens of websites, only to end up buying from one of the same three places every year. This year, I'm thinking I'll go straight to Little Sleepies because the line is high quality, and just kitschy enough to keep my cheesy holiday card photo shoot cred. Bonus: each pair I buy will go to help kids with cancer. The fact that they are also made with natural bamboo fabric that is anti-fungal, odor resistant, and naturally hypoallergenic certainly doesn't hurt their cause. They're also super light and breathable, so if you live in a warmer climate during Christmas, you can still feel festive.

But beyond the charity aspect, and the fancy fabric, they're just solid pajamas. They are constructed well, and will hold up to toddler and tween antics. They are stylish and fashionable without being too fussy or too hipster, and yes, they'll look great on the cover of your Christmas card. Whether you're looking for a fun Hanukkah print, a silly gingerbread print, or buffalo plaid, they have it, and it's comfortable and cool.

Also, they have a solid five-star rating with over 5,000 reviews.

Alex's Lemonade Foundation began when Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was being treated for neuroblastoma, hosted a lemonade stand in her front yard and raised two thousand dollars, asking her parents to donate all of the money raised to "her hospital." While she was alive, she helped raise a million dollars for children's cancer research, and her legacy lives on through the Alex's Lemonade Foundation. Right now, their website noted that "Alex believed that every child with cancer deserves to have treatment, and that belief rings true through the current COVID-19 pandemic as ALSF has expanded its support to help families in need." And buying pajamas from Little Sleepies means you're supporting Alex's legacy and thousands of other children.

Yes, these are just silly holiday pajamas, but the donations and foundation are very real, and very necessary. If we can all just do a little extra good, and focus our purchases on doing the same, imagine what kind of a world we could live in — Alex certainly did.