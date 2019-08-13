If you've ever read Louisa May Alcott's Little Women — or if you simply enjoy movies about female empowerment — then the movie adaptation of the classic story has your name written all over it. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, fans of the book just got their first glimpse of the star-studded film. And one thing's for sure: Little Women's first trailer shows the movie is still as relevant as ever today.

Greta Gerwig, the writer-director of Lady Bird, is teaming up again with lead actress Saoirse Ronan for a fresh look on the beloved classic, according to Entertainment Tonight. Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen will portray the March sisters in the coming-of-age story set in the 1860s. Oh, and did I mention Meryl Streep is also in Little Women? That's right! As Variety reported, Streep plays Aunt March. Another Lady Bird star, Timothée Chalamet, co-stars as Laurie Laurence.

The story revolves around Jo (Ronan,) who is an aspiring writer working on a novel about herself and her sisters — along with their determination to forge their own path in life. And although it takes place during the Civil War era, the themes are as relevant today as they were back then. Because judging by the 2:43 trailer, there's some serious feminist girl power going on. Check it out for yourself!

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Even if you're not familiar with the story, the trailer alone is enough to draw viewers in. One of the stand-out lines comes from Jo herself, as she declares: "Women, they have minds and they have souls as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition and they’ve got talent as well as just beauty. And I’m so sick of people saying that love is just all a women is fit for."

"Re-reading it now for the film, it's so radical and so incredibly modern," Laura Dern, who plays the sisters' mother, Marmee, told Entertainment Tonight.

"The story [is] so relevant now to the confidence that women have in themselves and in taking their own path," Ronan told the news outlet.

In case you were wondering, Twitter seems pretty pumped about the trailer. One person tweeted, "THE LITTLE WOMEN TRAILER IS HERE 2019 IS SAVED I REPEAT 2019 IS SAVED."

Another person tweeted, "Just walked into someone on the street while I was watching the LITTLE WOMEN trailer on my phone and reflexively just said 'sorry, LITTLE WOMEN trailer.'"

Yet another Twitter user seems obsessed with the casting, writing, "Saoirse and Timothée. I can't wait. They are meant to be screen partners forever. I am emotional just by looking at them in trailer oh mine I can't wait to see Little Women."

Another Twitter user commented, "Just got off the phone with my lawyers and i’m legally required to stan."

Little Women was originally published in two volumes beginning in 1868, according to Newsweek. Since then, the story has been made into a television musical, an opera, and many different films. As for the newest adaptation, it's set to hit theaters on Christmas Day. And you can bet I'll be among the first in line to watch Little Women on the big screen!