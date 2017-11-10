Louis C.K. Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations In A Shocking New Statement

Louis C.K. is the latest in a string of celebrities accused of multiple accounts of sexual harassment or assault, after a damning report by the New York Times published on Thursday featured accounts from five women who claimed they were the victims of sexual misconduct by the comedian. He declined to comment to the Times, but on Friday, Louis C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct allegations in an email statement to Bustle. The same statement was later provided to the Times, as well asseveral other media outlets.
The Times report outlines four incidents, referenced above in C.K.'s statement. Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said that following a 2002 comedy festival in Aspen, Colorado, C.K. "asked if he could take out his penis" in front of them, then "proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating." Comedian Abby Schachner said that C.K. masturbated during a phone call with her in 2003. Comedian Rebecca Corry, said he asked to masturbate in front of her in 2005, but she said no. An anonymous employee of "The Chris Rock Show" said C.K. asked her to watch him masturbate on multiple occasions, "something that I knew was wrong," she said, but she agreed because he was in a position of power.
It should be noted that this is one of the rare instances when a celebrity accused of sexual misconduct has actually admitted to his wrongdoing and apologized without shifting the blame. I hope that, at the very least, will bring some small amount of comfort to his victims. It's a good first step, but whether his victims, fans, and colleagues will ever forgive him will depend on the next ones.