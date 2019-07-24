The Love Island cast is, of course, full of beautiful people. Most of them model either full-time or on the side, and one look at Love Island's Elizabeth's Instagram proves she's no exception. She's a small town Michigan girl who moved to New York City to become an account executive according to her official CBS bio. But she's also not afraid to pursue the career or man of her dreams, so she's quickly become a Love Island fan favorite.

Elizabeth's life motto is "If it is something you want bad enough, then do everything you can to achieve it. Don't let things hold you back and don't be afraid to go after the things you want," according to her bio. That makes her the perfect Love Island cast member because she won't be afraid to go after a man she wants when she sees him. But luckily for her, she's wanted Zac since day one and hasn't let her eyes stray very far.

Zac and Elizabeth seem like a perfect match, because based on what he said in his official bio, he's looking for a partner in life. "The best part about being in a relationship is having someone by your side you can count on. Having experiences in life are always enjoyable, but it is even more enjoyable with a counterpart." Fans on social media like to talk about how cute Elizabeth and Zac are. So, I decided to dig deeper into her Instagram account to try and figure out what life with her would be like if she leaves Fiji coupled up. You're welcome Zac.

The early posts on her Instagram are fun moments from Love Island like a cute snap of her kissing her main Island squeeze.

She also works a lot, so many of her pictures are from professional modeling shoots. But when she can, she's not shy about capturing random moments like scouring vintage racks for the perfect one-of-a-kind find.

She also documents the important moments in life via Instagram, like college graduations. She's also not above getting low and being gorgeous in the middle of a convenience store aisle. Who says you can't stage an impromptu photoshoot in the middle of a road trip? Plus, it looks like all of the good candy bars are on the low shelves.

Elizabeth is a big supporter of Central Michigan University athletics, which appears to be her alma mater.

But she also really loves the beach — in case you couldn't already tell.

Looking at her Instagram, life with her would most definitely be fun. She seems focused and loyal. But she's not afraid to be herself and show glimpses of her quirky side on social media, which can be hard for any public figure. She's said a few times on Love Island that Zac allows her to be herself, so I'm rooting for them to make it as a couple off of the island in the real world. Because the woman Elizabeth is seems pretty great.