Netflix just dropped Part 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and fans are devouring episodes faster than you can say “Praise Satan.” The final episode ended with a major cliffhanger as well as a shocking revelation about Sabrina’s connection to Lucifer. Unfortunately, it will be a while before Season 3 premieres, but in the meantime, fans are piecing together some amazing theories about Lucifer from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Warning: Spoilers for Part 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ahead.

Sabrina has finally learned to embrace her dark side in Part 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and there may be a good reason as to why it comes to her so naturally. Apparently, when her mother Diana was struggling to get pregnant, her father, Edward Spellman went to the Dark Lord for help. It turns out that the Dark Lord actually impregnated Diana himself, making Sabrina his daughter, which explains why he’s been after her all this time.

But in order to keep Lucifer at bay, Nick ends up sacrificing his body to imprison him, and Ambrose then puts him under a sleeping spell and casts him away to hell. What does this mean for Lucifer? Will he come back as Nick in Season 3? Will he make Sabrina his queen? There’s no way to know for sure, but here are some great fan theories about Lucifer that could predict what happens next season.

Lucifer Will Come Back Diyah Pera/Netflix Many fans think that Sabrina will go to Hell to save Nick, but as a result, she may end up freeing Lucifer. “My ideas for season 3,” wrote Redditor stardust4711, “Sabrina tries to bring Nick back and messes a lot up as usual. Lillith is used to be ruled and to serve, not to rule herself. Most likely she messes up as well. The result of both is that Lucifer will come back and cause a lot of trouble.”

Lucifer Will Trick Sabrina Diyah Pera/Netflix Now that Lucifer is trapped inside Nick’s body, some fans think he will make Sabrina believe that he’s escaped when he really hasn’t. “I'm thinking at some point, Satan will trick Sabrina into thinking he's gone from Nick but isn't really,” wrote Reddit user sendhelpandthensome. This way, Sabrina would keep Nick by her side, not knowing that he’s really Lucifer.

Lucifer Will Be Imprisoned In Father Blackwood’s Body Diyah Pera/Netflix Some fans think that in an effort to save Nick, Sabrina may have Lucifer’s spirit transferred into Father Blackwood's body. “Since Prudence and Ambrose are hunting Father Blackwood, Sabrina will somehow convince them to not kill him,” ” wrote Redditor bluebonnettex. “And instead, use him to transfer the Dark Lord from Nick to Father Blackwood and that’s how they’ll save Nick.”