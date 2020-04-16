There's just something about clicking Magna-Tiles — those indestructible magnetic pieces — together to build a vast array of structures and designs that so many kids love, including my own. Well, now there is a way to donate to healthcare workers when you purchase Magna-Tiles, and get super creative with your building. CreateOn, a colorful creation studio that re-imagines Magna-Tiles in the coolest, most innovative ways, has created three new Magna-Tile sets in honor of our healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by the movement to honor healthcare workers every night at 7 p.m., CreateOn has designed three luminary Magna-Tile sets to help "light up the sky" for our healthcare heroes. With bright, vivid colors and designs (including the universal symbol for registered nurses) and inspiring words like "thank you" and "hero" on each tile, children can create a special luminary with each set (a puck light to put inside your luminary is available for an additional cost). For every luminary purchased, 20% of proceeds will go to the Global Empowerment Mission, which is sending PPE (personal protective equipment) directly to 250 hospitals in the United States. Amazing.

CreateOn

Compatible with all other Magna-Tiles, these new sets from CreateOn are the perfect family construction activity to honor healthcare workers and keep kids busy at the same time (because let's face it, some of us are running out of ideas in that department). After assembling the colorful tiles, your child can place it outside or on a window sill to show their support. Appropriate for ages 3+, the sets come in three sizes (ranging in price from $25 to $60) and shipping is free when you buy two or more sets.

CreateOn

This entire experience has been difficult for adults to understand, much less explain to our children. Concentrating on the good in the world and the helpers who are keeping us safe has never been more important. The CreateOn Magna-Tile sets are a colorful, creative way to show our love and support for those working on the front lines of this crisis.