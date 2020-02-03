Baby celebs showed up and showed out for Super Bowl LIV. Luna & Miles' Super Bowl outfits had the pair of them in mini jerseys and it gave me some serious outfit envy. Mom Chrissy Teigen posted a few photos and pictures to her Instagram Stories of her and the family celebrating the Super Bowl at what appears to be a house party and viewers can see the personalized outfits that Luna and Miles wore for the big game.

Luna and Miles wore leotard and jersey with the numbers 1 and 2, respectively, printed on the front and backs of them along with their names. Luna's outfit went a bit further, with the front of it looking like a football with white laces going down the front of her brown body suit. They walked around the fun event enjoying cotton candy art — Miles' looked like a freaking panda bear, you guys, with ears and everything — and having a pretty good time by the looks of it.

More to come...