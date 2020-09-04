Remember the thrill of opening up your lunch box to see what your parents had packed you when you were a kid? You don't have to wait until your child is in elementary school to give them the same lunchtime excitement because there are so many lunch boxes pre-school kids can open on their own without any help from their teacher.

With so many lunch box options for kids, it's easy to get quickly overwhelmed. The amount of bells and whistles on some of them is honestly kind of mind-blowing, so it's understandable if you take a quick look and assume your pre-schooler won't be able to operate any of them. However, there are still some lunch boxes out there that young kids can certainly work. Plus, they'll feel like a big kid when they do it all by themselves.

The key to finding the right lunch box for a pre-schooler is to look for a combination of whimsy and simplicity. They're going to want something to match their personality, whether its a monogram or their favorite cartoon character, and something with one entry point, easy to access pockets, and enough space for all of their food to fit (ideally, without touching). It may take some hunting to find the right one, but it'll be worth it when you do. If you're not sure where to start, here are some great options your pre-schooler will love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Tiger Little Critters Lunch Box Tiger Little Critters Lunch Box Pottery Barn Kids | $16.50 $13 Available in a variety of styles See on Pottery Barn Kids This little lunchbox has an exterior mesh pocket for your kiddo's waterbottle, a front pocket to store utensils, and a single zipper for easy open/shut. Inside, it's insulated and has a hard molded case that will protect food from getting crunched and is easy to wipe clean. There's also a zippered mesh pocket on the inside of the bag to hold small items (or store a note for your little one).

2. Munchkin Toddler Lunch Box Munchkin Bento Box Toddler Lunch Box in Yellow Target | $19.99 Available in Yellow or Green See on Target You can keep your kid's food separated (perfect for the little ones who don't like their food touching) with this hard-case toddler lunch box. The top hinges open and uses a simple clip to open and close, it comes with stainless steel utensils that have their own little place in the lid, and it's dishwasher safe. It's designed specifically for preschoolers 18 months old and up.

3. Popsicle Zippered Lunch Bag Fluf Zipper Lunch Bag / Popsicle Le Petit Organic | $30 See on Le Petit Organic With strong handles and a basic zipper, your preschooler will be able to easily open this lunch bag. The outside of the bag is made from 100% organic cotton and the lining is water resistant. There is a pocket on the inside that works great for holding an ice pack (which is recommended, since the bag isn't insulated). The best part? It's machine washable!

4. VASCHY Lunch Box Bag VASCHY Lunch Box Bag for Kids in Cute Astronaut Amazon | $14.99 Available in 9 styles See on Amazon Easy to carry and machine washable, this lunch bag is great for preschoolers. It has a simple zipper top, and just enough structure to keep it upright without being overly clunky or heavy. In addition to the built-in handles, the bag also comes with a removable strap so it can be worn over the shoulder if that works better for your child.

5. The Rogers Lunch Box STATE Bags The Roger Lunchbox in Navyneon The Tot | $42 Available in three colors See on The Tot This lunch box is fully insulated and the perfect size for a little kid's lunch. It has an interior mesh pocket that can hold utensils and napkins, a removable internal divider to keep food separated, and two zippers along the front to make it easy to open and close. The most unique part of the bag is the handle because you can clip it directly to your child's backpack so they don't lose it.

6. Boon BENTO Lunch Box Boon BENTO Lunch Box - Butterfly Target | $11.19 See on Target In addition to being just plain cute, this lunchbox is also easy for your child to open and close thanks to the two simple latches on the sides of the lid. The lunchbox comes with a removable divided container with a lid and a reusable ice pack. The design on the lunch box's lid is made from silicone which stretches up so you can store utensils and napkins in it without the need for pockets.

7. Princess Cupcake Jones Lunchbox Princess Cupcake Jones Lunchbox Princess Cupcake Jones | $29.99 See on Princess Cupcake Jones Little preschoolers can easily open this zippered lunchbox, because there's a diamond charm attached to it to make it very easy. The bag is also perfect for little ones to carry because it has a reinforced handle attached to the top, as well as a strap that can be worn across the body for easy transport. Not to mention, it's just adorable.

8. Critter Kids Bunny Lunch Box The Emily & Meritt Critters Bunny, Classic Lunch Box Pottery Barn Kids | $26.50 $21 See on Pottery Barn Kids With a simple flap opening that's secured with velcro, your preschooler will be able to operate this lunch bag with ease. The bag is fully insulated to keep things cool, it has a sturdy fabric handle on top for easy carrying, and there is an exterior front pocket that's perfect for storing utensils and napkins.

9. Personalized Tractor Lunch Box Personalised Lunch Bag for Boys - CurlyMangoGifts Etsy | $20.87 See on Etsy You can get your kid's name put right on this little tractor lunch box that features a hinge top with double zipper closure. It has two carrying straps and is fully insulated. The interior lining of the bag is white and can be easily wiped down with a paper towel.

10. Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Lunch Box Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Lunch Box in Green Bentgo | $49.99 Available in 5 color options See on Bentgo Designed specifically for the appetite of kids between 3 and 7 years old, this stainless steel lunch box has three compartments, plus one removable silicone container if you need a little extra space for food. It has a contoured lid that keeps food separate and prevents leaks from happening. Plus, since it's made from stainless steel, it will keep food chilled until lunchtime.

11. Snack Lunch Bag The Emily & Meritt Bed of Roses Sack Lunch Bag Pottery Barn Teen | $29.50 $23 See on Pottery Barn Teen With simple magnetic closure, your little one will have no issues opening and closing this adorable reusable lunch sack. The 16 ounce bag's exterior is made from a durable canvas, and the interior is lined with food safe vinyl that's easy to wipe down. One thing to note, this lunch box isn't insulated.

12. Baby Yoda Lunch Box The Child Lunch Box – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Shop Disney | $16.99 See on Shop Disney Not only is this easy to open with a hinge top and perimeter zipper, but it features Baby Yoda, so what more could a kid want? It's amazing design aside, this lunch box is created specifically for kids 3 years old and up, has an insulated interior, food grade interior lining, and a carrying handle on top sized perfectly for your kiddo's little hands.

13. Nicee II Lunch Box Nicee II Lunch Box Blended Designs | $19.95 Available in a variety of styles See on Blended Designs Your little one can zip and unzip this lunchbox easily from either side since it has two to give them easy access. Aside from its cute design, the exterior of the lunchbox is made from strong durable fabric with a handle on top for easy carrying. Inside, the lunchbox is insulated and lined, there is a mesh pocket for utensils and small items, and it even has a little strap to keep your child's drink in place.

14. Tote Lunch Bag Northfield Navy Tote Lunch Bag Pottery Barn Teen | $29.50 $23 See on Pottery Barn Teen There aren't any bells or whistles on this cotton lunchbox, which is what makes it so great for preschoolers. It has large handles, making it easy for them to carry, and a straight across zipper at the top. The exterior of the bag is made from 100% cotton, and while it isn't insulated, the interior of the bag is lined with a food safe vinyl that can be easily wiped down to clean.