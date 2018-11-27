I am a Lush devotee. I am enamored of their entire line. From their shampoo bars to their translucent powder, I can't get enough of their products. That's why I was so stoked to find out that today, November 27, the beloved bath bomb (and more) store is offering one of their most generous deals ever: On Giving Tuesday, Lush is doubling their charitable efforts so you can do good while indulging in some seriously feel-good shopping.

That's because this year, Lush's Charity Pot program is twice as amazing. As Lush explains in a press release, the original program dictated that for every sale of Charity Pot lotion, 100 percent of proceeds (minus the tax) be donated to various charitable organizations. For Giving Tuesday only, they are doubling that number by matching the price of every pot sold and donating the money to three separate charities: International Rescue Committee (which works to help survivors of "the world's worst humanitarian crises" rebuild their lives; The National Coalition for The Homeless (a national network of activists, advocates, community-based and faith-based service providers working to help the homeless); and Community Food Centers Canada (an organization fighting for social justice in low-income communities across Canada with "the power of food").

Meet Me Under The Mistletoe Gift $99 Lush This gift set includes everything from a mango massage bar to floral-scented bath gels and Lush's famous magic crystals shower scrub. Plus, with the Naked Charity Pot inside, $9.95 from the purchase of this gift will be donated to our Charity Pot fund and an additional $9.95 will be split between three Giving Tuesday organizations. SEE ON LUSH

The gift sets featuring the Charity Pot are out-of-this-world phenomenal. For example, the "Meet Me Under The Mistletoe" gift set pictured above has absolutely everything you need for a full-body relaxed and clean shower experience. You'll get to scrub with bath crystals, wash with delicately-fragranced shower gel, massage the perfect aloe cream into your skin, and top it all off with a body powder that will make you question all of your previous life decisions. (Honestly, there's nothing better to put on under your sports bra than Lush's silky powder.) I love it so much that there are times where my bathroom looks like a scene from Scarface. (Only 100 percent vegan and, well, legal.)

If you're buying a gift for someone really special (such as yourself) you might want to consider their Lush Life gift set (pictured below). It's a bit on the pricey side, but it's packed with enough products to last you for months, including massage bars, body butter, soap for kids, a Charity Pot, lip scrub, body conditioner, bath bombs, shower bars, gels, and jellies. Everything your heart desires is in this basket, which is undeniably one of the coolest gifts you could give this year. And remember that almost $16 dollars of it is going to charity if you buy it today (plus it's ethically sourced, which many of us truly care about).

Lush Life Gift Set $235 Lush This gift set is one of Lush's most luxurious, filled with sustainable best-sellers for all ages. On Giving Tuesday, Lush will donate $7.95 from the purchase price of this gift to the Charity Pot fund, and another $7.95 will be split between three Giving Tuesday organizations. SEE ON LUSH

While you're shopping at Lush, be sure to browse through their new line of shower and bath products, called Moods. Featuring all new items from mouthwash tablets (yes, you read that right) to shower bombs, which are really cool. Much like Lush's unbelievably popular bath bombs, the shower bombs are formulated to work as a body cleanser and moisturizer in one (no bathtub required): You just hold it under the flow of the shower and use the foam to cleanse and moisturize your body until the bomb has completely dissolved. The Not Sleepy shower bomb ($3, Lush) is made with lemon myrtle, petitgrain and neroli oils to wake you up and keep your skin smooth and silky... and personally, I would pair it with one of Lush's citrusy-scented body lotions like their Little Pot of Energy, ($13, Lush) made with ultra-moisturizing shea and cocoa butters (and the most irresistible orange/almond fragrance).

No matter what gifts you choose, you really can't go wrong when buying Lush gift sets that give back times two, because giving back is like self-care... for your soul.