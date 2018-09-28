It's no secret that pregnancy does strange things to a woman's body. From having a heightened sense of smell, to food aversions, nausea, heartburn, bloating, extreme fatigue, mood swings, and more, it can be a wild ride. Oddly specific cravings are another very real phenomenon that many pregnant women experience at some point during the process of growing a tiny human. Whether it's sweet desserts, salty snacks, or strange food combinations, these cravings can be different for everyone. And if you've got a super strange hankering, I've got news for you: Apparently mac and cheese flavored candy canes actually exist now. Who knows, they might fulfill your most bizarre pregnancy cravings.

As People reported, Archie McPhee — a novelty store based in Seattle — has rolled out a new option for this holiday season: Instant mac and cheese flavored candy canes. If you're up for trying this, erm, interesting yellow-and-white-striped candy canes, you can purchase a box of six for $5.95 online. Or maybe one of the other "interesting" flavors offered by Archie McPhee might suit your fancy: Rotisserie chicken, pickle, and clams.

If you're still sitting there cringing, then perhaps Archie McPhee's description of the mac and cheese candy canes will change your mind, "These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite — mac and cheese. It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food! Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that? Each candy cane is 5-1/4" tall with yellow and white stripes."

Though it sounds fun in theory, people on Twitter aren't entirely convinced. One Twitter user wrote, "You can buy Mac & Cheese candy canes. That’s it. Turn off the country. I’m out."

Another person tweeted, "Nope. No way. - MAC n Cheese candy canes - not okay. No sir. No thank you. Worlds are colliding. I’m losing all sense of reality. I can’t."

Another Twitter user wrote, "I love mac and cheese but This seems a little too far."

However, some people are excited to try them out. One person wrote, "I LOVE IT!!!! I want to try these so bad."

Another simply declared: "I'll try anything once."

If you're curious about how a mac and cheese candy cane might taste — but are still too shocked to try it for yourself — a food blogger by the name of Junk Food Mom has already done the dirty work for us. “This one isn’t bad!" she wrote on Instagram, according to Mashable. "Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable.”

To be completely honest, the idea of mac and cheese flavored candy canes doesn't sound totally appetizing to this currently pregnant woman. (I have a feeling my three young children would be all over them, though.) And I'm not the only woman whose pregnancy cravings don't extend to this particular flavor of candy cane. One fellow expectant mom tweeted, "Thanks @wistv for making my kids ask me for Mac & cheese candy canes. If anyone needs me, this pregnant mama will be in the bathroom puking."

For the record, the dill pickle candy canes are something I would try in a heartbeat. (Which is probably why the pickle juice slushes from Sonic sounded appealing to me, as well.) But for this pregnant lady, mac and cheese candy canes are a definite no-go. But who knows... it might be right up your alley the next time an odd craving strikes.