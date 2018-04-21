Macklemore Low-Key Welcomed His Second Child, & Here Are The Deets

When it comes to the timing of their baby announcements, it seems like celebrities typically fall into one of two categories. They either shout it from the rooftops via social media or some sort of official release the moment their child is born — or they bask in the privacy of their brand new baby glory. And maybe it's just me, but it seems like a fair amount of celebrities have been leaning more toward the latter in recent years. For example, the majority of Macklemore fans probably had no idea that he is now a father of two. That's because Macklemore low-key welcomed his second child, People reported, and here are the deets.

Dedicated fans probably knew that the 34-year-old rapper (whose actual name is Ben Haggerty — was expecting baby number two with wife Tricia Davis. Back in September, the rapper revealed the exciting news along with a new concert announcement in one adorably-executed video, PopSugar reported. "I woke up today, and I had an idea," Macklemore says to the camera. "You guys have been such a huge part of our lives that I wanted to let you in on a little secret. Tricia is pregnant, and today we are going to find out the gender of our child." Macklemore proceeds to cut into a sex reveal cake. But instead of exposing blue or pink frosting, he pulls out a piece of paper announcing a new concert. "We are having a second night at Key Arena. Key Arena: Night two: Tickets on sale tomorrow ... Tricia really is pregnant, though."

Nearly five months later, Davis shared a pregnancy update with her Instagram followers, E! Online reported. "Final magical weeks," Tricia wrote, alongside a bump photo. "What a different experience the second time around. Less worried about everything and full confidence I can do anything. Always channeling every mother before me."

As for their latest news? The 34-year-old Grammy-winning rapper (whose real name is Ben Haggerty, for the record,) exclusively revealed in a radio interview that his second daughter had already arrived, Us Weekly reported. While speaking with Irish radio station Spin 1038 in Dublin, Macklemore answered a question from hosts Nathan O'Reilly and Nick Karkazis about what he was doing on St. Patrick's Day. "To be honest, and I haven't said this publicly — cue the air horn — I spent it in the hospital ... with my brand new daughter, who was born right before St. Patricks Day."

It doesn't look like either Macklemore or Davis have posted on social media about their newest addition. So their baby girl's name is still unknown for the time being. What we do know is their baby daughter was welcomed home by her 2 1/2-year-old big sister named Sloane Ava Simone, People reported.

This isn't the first time Macklemore and Davis waited to reveal big personal news to fans. Because they are so low-key about their private lives, no one knew they were married and first-time parents until months after the fact, Us Weekly reported. “We had our beautiful baby girl on May 29th… Got married on June 27th once the Supreme Court ruled same sex couples could too,” Davis wrote on Instagram in August, 2015. “This year has been incredible so far, we love you.”

Macklemore also took to his website to share the marriage/first baby news, E! Online reported. "Our daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, was born 2 months ago on May 29th," he wrote, adding:

(Awww!)

To be honest, I'm kind of loving the new "trend" of celebrities flying under the radar for a while after welcoming a new baby. That way, they can just enjoy those first few weeks with their little one without the added pressure of posting on social media/paparazzi hounding them more than usual. Now that their news it out though, I'm dying to see a photo of their daughter's sweet face. Congrats to Macklemore and Davis on their newest baby girl!