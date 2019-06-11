Macy's 10 Days Of Glam 2019 Sale Has Arrived, & Here Are The Best & Biggest Discounts
Even though it's only June, thanks to Macy's 10 Days of Glam sale, you may feel like Christmas has come early this year. Starting today, June 11, and going through June 20, the retail chain will release daily online-only deals of 50 percent off (yep, you read that correctly) some of the most popular beauty and skin care products on the market. Each day, two new products will go live so be sure to set your alarm so you don't miss out because just like Cinderella's carriage, once the clock strikes midnight, the daily deal turns back into a pumpkin. And, with an additional discount code provided on the site, you can also get free shipping on your 10 Days of Glam purchases. 50 percent off and free shipping? Santa does exist!
Sometimes when sales on beauty products pop up it's easy to see why: they're all the stuff no one really wants. But that is most definitely not the case here. We took a look at all 20 items that will be available over the course of the sale, and they are filled with swoon-worthy products from some of the most popular beauty brands around. With products ranging from mascara to eye cream, lipstick to serums, you can definitely do a full beauty overhaul without maxing out your credit card thanks to this sale.
Below are eight of our favorites we think you will love too. Now get to shopping, you gorgeous creature, you.
1. Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer
Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer
$39
$20
Smashbox
An ‘Allure’ “Best of Beauty” winner, this primer is ideal for oily and combination skin. It’s goal it to “help blur flaws, reduce the appearance of pores and control oils for up to 8 hours.” It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and recommended by 92 percent of those who reviewed it on Macy’s site. On sale for 50 percent off the regular price of $39 today only.
2. Mario Badesco Vitamin C Serum
3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Eye Shadow Palette
Sultry Eye Shadow Palette
$45
$23
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills may be best-known for their eyebrow products, but their eyeshadow palettes are not to be missed. With 14 shades including golden mattes and bronzy metallics, this palette is all you need in order to create the perfect smoky eye. On sale for 50 percent off of the regular price of $45 on June 15 only.
4. Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint
Extra Lip Tint
$34
$17
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown is a makeup icon, and her Extra Lip Tint is another reason on a long list of reasons why. Described as “Lightweight, sheer and ultra-moisturizing,” it has the benefits of a lip balm “ … plus a just-bitten pink stain that brings out the best in lips.” It comes in six shades so you can find your perfect hue. On sale for 50 percent off the regular price of $34 on June 19 only.
5. Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
$32
$16
Too Faced
The only thing we love more than a sale on beauty products is a sale on beauty products that are multi-functional. This gem from Too Faced is a primer, a makeup setting spray, and a refresher for your skin whenever it needs a little moisture boost. Created with coconut water and “probiotic-based ingredients” it’s on sale for 50 percent off the regular price of $32 on June 20 only.
6. Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
$23
$12
Tarte
With more than 4,500 reviews and 4.7 out of 5 stars on Tarte’s website, this popular mascara has been a “cult classic for more than a decade.” Acting like a “push-up bra” for your lashes, it claims to not only curl and lengthen, but also volumize and condition. Available for 50 percent off the regular price of $23 on June 12 only.
7. Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask
Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask
$32
$18
Philosophy
Just typing the words “pore extractor” make us giddy with skin care glee. With this award-winning mask, Philosophy claims that “in only 2 uses it…helps draw out impurities, scrub away blackheads and shrink the look of pores.” Um, yes please. Available for 50 percent off the regular price of $32 on June 16 only.
8. Benefit Cosmetics Box O' Powder Collection
Box O' Powder Collection
$30
$15
Benefit Cosmetics
What we love most about this product is that it comes with a mirror and a brush, so you can bronze and brighten on-the-go with ease. Coming in a variety of hues, there’s a perfect shade for everyone. Available for 50 percent off the regular price of $30 on June 13 only.