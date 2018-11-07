If you're into shopping as soon as the Thanksgiving meal is done, then this sale should be on your radar. Seriously, the Macy's Black Friday 2018 sale includes everything from diamonds to kitchen equipment, so you can get gifts for the whole family in one go. As the 40-page ad proves, this store is super serious about holiday shopping.

With a little prep work, you can even get a ton of stuff for free. No, really. It all depends on how you time the sales.

On Thanksgiving Day 2018, Macy's will open at 5:00pm and close at 2:00am Friday morning, according to Best Black Friday. This gives you a little time to nap before the store opens up again at 6:00am Friday morning, and that's when the doorbuster sales happen. These are the most dramatic sales, with a bunch of items that are absolutely free with a mail-in rebate. Seriously, some kitchen appliances and wine glasses can be free, which is pretty hard to beat. These deals are in-store only. Also, the doorbuster sales only run until 2:00pm Friday afternoon, so it's better if you don't wait too long. Read on to see a few of the best sales Macy's will have this year.

1 Macy's Diamond Cluster Stud Earrings Diamond Cluster Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver $30 Macy's Round diamonds are pavé set in an elegant and sparkly cluster setting. Really, these 1/10 carat diamond earrings would make an awesome gift for just about anybody. With an original retail price of $200, these earrings are quite the deal this Black Friday.

2 Bella Slow Cooker Doorbuster Bella Programmable Polished Stainless Steel Slow Cooker $10 Macy's The programmable settings can run from 30 minutes up to 20 hours, so it can cook just about any dish. Plus, the slow cooker's 5 quart capacity can easily feed a whole family. This slow cooker has a typical retail value of $45, but it's on sale for $10 during the Black Friday sale. Oh, and with a mail-in rebate, this slow cooker is free. It doesn't get any cheaper than that.

3 Mickey Or Minnie Plush Doorbuster Mickey or Minnie Mouse 16" Plush $10 Macy's This plush is great for any kids ages 2 and over. Give a little Disney magic to anybody. Originally on sale for $30, the Mickey or Minnie Mouse plus is only $10 during the doorbuster sale. If you use the mail-in rebate, it's free. Sweet.

4 Glassware Sets Doorbuster Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Set $10 Macy's This wine set is both beautiful and dishwasher-safe. Red or white wine, as well as mixed drinks, will look extra tasty in these glasses. These are super-affordable wine glasses that look pretty darn fancy, so it's a great deal. With a regular price of $30, this glassware set is available for $10 during the doorbuster deal, and the available mail-in rebate makes it free.

5 Gold Toe Slippers Doorbuster Gold Toe Men's Slide Slippers $10 Macy's Made from a soft terry material, these slippers are all about the comfort. Originally retailing for $38, these slippers are only $10 during the doorbuster sale. The purchase is limited to one per household, so you'll have to pick a favorite dude to receive these sweet slippers.

6 Mohawk Bath Rug Doorbuster Mohawk Home Luster Stripe Bath Rug Collection $10 Macy's Made from plush yarn, these bath mats are available in a variety of muted and vibrant shades. Regularly retailing for $40, these bath mats are a luxurious addition to any tub. The only difficult part will be picking out your favorite color.

7 Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Pillow Doorbuster Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Pillows, Down Alternative $10 Macy's Made from cotton and polyester fiber fill, these pillows are extra cozy. If it's been a while since you last replaced the pillows on your bed, then give this luxurious option a try. It's an easy way to transform your bed for almost no money. Because really, these pillows normally retail for $20, but they're only $10 during the doorbuster sale. Oh, and don't forget the crucial mail-in rebate that makes them free.

8 Magic Bullet The Original Doorbuster Magic Bullet The Original $24 Macy's This personal blender can chop, blend, or mix up just about anything in 10 seconds. If you've been eyeing one of these things for a while, then this is a great time to buy. Regularly retailing for $40 to $538, the Magic Bullet is only $24 to $344 during the Black Friday doorbuster sale.