If your Thanksgiving meal serves to kick off your annual holiday shopping, you'll for sure want to check out the Macy's Black Friday sale happening soon. One of America's oldest retailers (the first Macy's opened in 1858) is known not only for hosting the Thanksgiving Day Parade, but also for the incredible brands they offer, their customer service, and of course, amazing sales during the holiday season. I've got all the details on product discounts and door busters this year and a timeline of exactly when those deals are happening. I am ready for stuffing and savings.

Remember when Black Friday was actually on Black Friday? These days, retailers get a jump on the holiday shopping rush, and Macy's is a perfect example. Their Black Friday Door Busters Preview begins in stores and online from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26 and will include 50 to 60% on outerwear for the whole family, 65% off Effy jewelry, 60 to 65% off select Damask and Hotel Collection for the home, $40 women’s Charter Club cashmere sweaters, $20 women’s boots, and 60% off Carter’s and First Impressions.

Then, special door buster savings begin the day before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 27, while official Black Friday deals start on Thanksgiving Day, with most stores opening at 5 p.m. (your local store's hours may vary). Still following along? The deals are pretty massive this year, so if getting all of your shopping done over the Thanksgiving holiday is your plan, you are in luck, friends. I'm excited to share a few more of my favorite holiday savings happening at Macy's this season (please note: all product cards reflect Black Friday and related savings — not the current price if you are viewing this before Nov. 21):

If matching family pajamas at $20 or less aren't your jam, what about $30 for select 1200-thread count sheet sets in queen or king size?

Other savings that stick out to me are select suits, sport coats and overcoats for him ($100), select kids' puffer jackets ($16), Nespresso bundle machines ($125) and 50% off select designer handbags. Yes, please. Shoppers will also find 50% savings on FAO Schwartz toys and 20% off LEGO, Fisher-Price, and Paw Patrol toys, and 60% off Polaroid headphones and speakers. And just as a reminder, I'm only giving you the highlights here. You'll want to check your local Macy's ad for more details.

And if shopping from the comfort of home (my favorite way to shop these days) or your phone (yes, there's a Macy's Mobile App) is preferred, you'll find Cyber Monday savings in-store and online on Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, with Daily Deals continuing through Saturday, Dec. 7.

Oh how I love my Instant Pot, and wish I'd only paid $70 for it. Cyber Monday deals also include 55% off diamond jewelry, 60% off Martha Stewart Collection flannel bedding, quilts, and bedspreads and 65% off select kids’ dresses and dresswear... to name a few.

By the way, if you're feeling slightly overwhelmed, I'm with you. Believe me. While my advice is to always start with a list of exactly who you're buying for (I do love a list), Life Hack has some excellent tips on stress-free and smart holiday discount shopping, too. Also, I think it should be noted that while most Macy's stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, employees are compensated with overtime pay, and employees opt-in for shifts, so no one is forced to be there if they don't want to be. Here's to a joyous holiday season... with plenty of savings, too.