The early bird definitely gets the worm when it comes to shopping this weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 21, Macy's is giving away free $10 reward cards to the first 250 customers who walk through their doors. For everyone else shopping in store, there will also be door buster sales until 1 p.m.

If you can get up and out of bed in time to snag one of the $10 reward cards on Saturday, you can redeem it at Macy's that very day (or any other time between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24). It won't be hard to find something to spend it on, either, because some of the store's door busters include select TruMiracle® Diamond Earrings for $299, coats for her for under $100, and 60-70% off designer suits and overcoats.

You can take advantage of the door busters for any last-minute Christmas gifts you need to buy, or you can opt to treat yourself instead. Macy's will also have blankets, throws, and wraps for $14.99-$17.99, fragrance gift sets for $29.99, and handbags and wallets for 60% off, so there will be plenty of options for you to splurge on.

Remember, in order to take advantage of the door buster deals, you have to get your shopping done before 1 p.m. on Saturday. If you're trying to get your hands on one of those free $10 rewards cards, you'll need to get to the store as early as possible, so be sure to double check your local store's hours, because many of them are operating on holiday hours and may be open earlier than usual. These deals are worth losing a little extra sleep for, even if it means you have to set a weekend alarm.