Best New Artist nominee Maggie Rogers owned the 2020 Grammys red carpet, lit up like a bride: As she told everyone on the red carpet, being at the Grammys felt like attending her own wedding. Where's the lie? It is the perfect night to get dressed up, have fun, and drink a lot of champagne, but instead of getting married to a significant other, Rogers got married to music.

Rogers took to the red carpet wearing a vintage Chanel dress embellished with gold stars that highlighted the fact that she is a rising star herself. Rogers was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards after having an incredible past year. Rogers released her first album, Heard It In A Past Life in Jan. 2019. Rogers attended New York University in 2016 (where she famously presented her thesis to Pharrell). In a few short years, Rogers went from being a student to being a viral sensation to being a Grammy nominee. So, it only makes sense that she would have the most fun on one of the biggest nights in music.

She took her best friend as her date, carried a water bottle with her on the red carpet, and even brought a personalized flask in her bag (because staying hydrated is key during one of the longest award shows of the year). Although Rogers said on the red carpet that she felt like she was "getting married to music" on Sunday, she also dressed like the best wedding guest, ever.

Between bringing her own beverages and her best friend, Rogers came to win at the Grammys. Wishing the musician a long and rewarding marriage.