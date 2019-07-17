There are two words that can strike fear in any mother-to-be: Baby registry. Sure, the thought of picking out all your baby's clothing and nursery items can fill you with nesting joy, but once you step foot in that big box baby store filled with thousands of products you have no idea if you actually need or not, things can take a turn quickly. That's why we're thrilled to see the popular children's e-commerce site, Maisonette, is launching a baby registry feature aimed at taking the guess-work out of your registry while still offering the stylish, curated selections Maisonette is known for.

In case you're unfamiliar with Maisonette, it's an aggregated, carefully curated collection of children’s products (clothes, toys, baby gear, and more) from around the world. There you'll find both designer and under-the-radar boutique brands to keep your babe well-dressed and entertained.

Considering it was created by two former Vogue veterans, Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza de Roccia (both of whom started as Executive Assistants to Anna Wintour), you're sure to find the chicest clothing, accessories, and home décor for your little one on Maisonette. Did we mention they also have six kids between them? Yeah, they know a thing or two about shopping for baby items.

And now, with their baby registry service available, finding the cutest items to prepare you for that bundle-to-be are just a click away.

This versatile (and gorgeous) diaper bag made from vegan leather that you can wear as a backpack, shoulder bag, cross body or hand held with the convertible strap, is a Maisonette favorite. Celebrity client Daphne Oz has added it to her registry for baby number four (four!) saying in a statement to Romper, "I reuse a ton (of items) baby to baby, but I love starting fresh with a new diaper bag. This time, I went for a backpack to keep my hands free. [It] has pockets for everything, including an easy access dispenser to easily grab wipes for messy hands, spills — the works!"

Co-Founder Mendoza de Roccia says, "With the creation of the Maisonette Baby Registry, we wanted to create a seamless platform for parents that provides a curated selection of the best of the best, as there are so many options in the market." When asked which registry item is worth a "splurge" she has a practical suggestion. "We always advise that it's best to invest in a great car seat such as our Cybex Aton M Sensorsafe."

Ward Durrett loves this baby book from Peep's Paper Products (a best-seller on their site) for a registry noting, "New moms love to pick pieces that will perfectly outfit their nursery for their newborn, along with special items that will document everything they experience in this new chapter." This one, she says is "the ultimate chic baby journal."

So whether you are on your first, or fourth, baby, do yourself a favor and check out everything Maisonette has to offer with this cool new feature. While you might not be able to find everything your heart is set on (like formula dispensers and baby food blenders (unless a cute, non-working, Montessori-inspired style will do), you'll have fun picking from all the super-cute necessities they do have to offer.