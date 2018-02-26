Your baby's crib is one of the bigger investments that you'll make, typically before he or she is even born. It's usually integral to designing a baby's nursery, although realistically, a baby can sleep in a bassinet or Moses basket for at least a few months before moving to a crib. Parents still really like to pick out a the place their baby will sleep for several years to come. So if you have a baby on the way, now's your chance to pick up one of these six cribs from Amazon on super sale right now.

The Delta crib range on Amazon has several options that are on sale right now; some are almost $100 cheaper if you click them into your cart on Monday. The Delta range gets high marks from reviewers across the board, and their designs are relatively simple, ranging from more traditional to modern. Many of the crib options on sale today are 3-in-1 or 4-in-1 cribs, meaning they'll transition with your baby from when they're very small to when they'll need a toddler bed and even to when they'll need a full size twin bed. It's hard to imagine your very little baby ever needing a toddler bed, but it's coming and you don't want to have to buy another bed for them when that happens!

Check out these amazing deals:

1 Delta Bellevue 3-in-1 Crib Amazon Delta Children Bellevue 3-in-1 crib, was $230, now $161, Amazon The Bellevue crib is just a little different from a traditional crib, with grey corner posts paired with white slats all around. It's a smaller crib option that still gives you a daybed and toddler bed option in addition to the typical baby crib setting.

2 Delta Children Princeton 4-in-1 Crib Amazon Delta Children Princeton 4-in-1 crib, was $217, now $140, Amazon If dark chocolate wood fits your nursery color scheme, you're in luck. The white version is more than twice as expensive on Amazon at the moment! You'll want to scoop up this option if you're in the market for a more traditional crib that offers many options for converting as your child grows.

3 Delta Children Sunnyvale 4-in-1 Crib Amazon Delta Children Sunnyvale 4-in-1 crib, was $180, now $126, Amazon The Sunnyvale crib is a classic model that has a little extra architectural detail with the grooves at either end. It also offers three different crib mattress heights and grows with your little one through to their twin bed phase!

4 Delta Children Portable Mini Crib Amazon Delta Children Portable Mini Crib, was $120, now $97, Amazon My daughter actually slept in this crib until she was over 2 years old! She's on the small side, but the crib held up well — especially considering it came to us as a hand-me-down! How's that for durability? We're now in our third year and second baby with it and it's still going strong. It's perfect for a very small space, or for a space where you need to move the baby around to avoid other kids during naptime!

5 Delta Children Bentley 4-in-1 Crib Amazon Delta Children Bentley 4-in-1 crib, was $270, now $176, Amazon A more traditional option, the Bentley crib converts all the way up to a twin bed with a headboard and foot board. At almost $100 off, that's pretty darn good value for a bed that can realistically get your kid all the way to high school!