Chaos and unease haunted the 91st Academy Awards from the moment the host was announced all the way until the day of the show, but the panic eventually stopped. Guys, Marie Kondo was at the Oscars, which meant order arrived at the awards show before the ceremony even began. And in case you were wondering, her outfit totally sparked joy.

In case you aren't up to date on the newest reality TV persona people are obsessed with, Marie Kondo is the founder of KonMari Media, a tidying consulting business, and now star of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, the Netflix adaptation of Kondo's company that teaches people how to declutter their homes (and their lives). Kondo became an instant sensation when the show dropped because of her sweet demeanor and fierce love of minimalism, with people making memes out of her signature catch phrase, "does this spark joy?," within hours of the show becoming available for streaming.

Seriously, people can't get enough of the tidiest person on the planet, and lucky for fans everywhere, they got another chance to obsess over the queen of organization at the 91st annual Academy Awards as Kondo hit the 2019 Oscars red carpet with her husband.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Netflix's official mess-fixer wore a flowing, pink Jenny Packham dress, according to Page Six, that was as refreshing as Kondo herself, and the delicate embroidery on the gown gave it an extra touch. And although she looked fabulous on the red carpet, it still wasn't clear why Kondo was there; the Netflix star didn't star in any movies recently, nor was she a presenter. Bustle reported that Kondo snagged an invite as Access Hollywood's guest, and frankly we all owe them a thank you note for adding that light to Oscars' night.

Twitter immediately took note of Kondo's presence at the show (of course), and their reactions were varied. First, the spark joy tweets came flowing in, and I can't blame them for taking the chance to use the ultimate pop culture reference.

There were also just some general "Marie is the cutest" tweets, and I couldn't agree more.

But the funniest tweets about the tidier's arrival were the ones that praised her as the answer to all the controversy that have defined the Oscars this year.

In case you missed it, the months leading up to the 2019 Academy Awards have been fraught with drama, from hosting issues to problems with which awards would actually air on TV (peep Esquire's full timeline of the events). It had been a rollercoaster to say the least, and some wise tweeters thought that Kondo's presence was what was needed to get the ultimate awards show back in order.

But the best part came when the Academy's Twitter account got in on the joke:

Hey, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em, right? Who knows if Kondo was able to rein in any drama at the event, but she definitely brought the joy.