'Married At First Sight's Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd Have A Baby On The Way — PHOTO

If you've ever heard the phrase "love at first sight" and believed it to be true about your own relationship or about finding your life partner in general, Lifetime has a new series for you. In a new show, the network is exploring what it would mean if people not only fell in love when they first met... but married, too. All in all, the outcomes are a mixed bag, but this is one love story that seems to be for the books: Married at First Sight's Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd have a baby on the way.

The couple announced the news with a sweet photo on Tuesday. In the image, Bergman and Dodd are seen holding a frame that reads: "Love the little things," and alongside it is a sonogram of their baby-to-be. "Bobby and I are overjoyed to be expanding our family! This is our every dream come true," Bergman shared in a statement. The couple, who met and married on the 7th season of the show, seem overjoyed to be expanding their family, Us Weekly reported. However, as for what's going to happen after the baby is delivered... well, that's up for debate.

There are tons of logistical questions that come with marrying someone upon first meeting them.

Chief among them, most likely, are whether or not you're aligned on some of life's most important morals and values. It seems that there may be a bit of a question as to what happens after Bergman delivers the baby, as Dodd has previously expressed that he would very much prefer his wife to stay at home with his children.

"I think it could be healthy for the kid, but ultimately, whatever Danielle is happy with being, whatever is best for our family, and for Danielle and I and our child, is what it's going to be," Realitytvworld.com reported Dodd shared on a follow-up episode to the show called Married at First Sight: Unfiltered. However, as Bergman protested, he continued:

Whatever it is that you want to do, your goals, I want to help you meet those goals. I want to continue to be married to you and for the marriage to continue to blossom as a whole.