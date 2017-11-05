Mass Shooting At A Texas Church Reportedly Leaves Multiple People Dead & Dozens Injured

After a gunman reportedly opened fire during Sunday services, it's been confirmed that a mass shooting at a Texas church in Sutherland Springs has left multiple people dead and the FBI is currently investigating the violent incident, NBC News reported on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple media reports, a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in the southern Texas town and opened fire on churchgoers before fleeing the scene as police pursued the suspect.

Multiple reports have also indicated that the shooter is now deceased, and although the number of victims is still unclear, as many as 27 people are feared to be dead and dozens more injured, according to the BBC. According to CNN, a witness of the shooting who was working across the street, described hearing multiple shots being fired. "The witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway around 11:30 a.m. local time," per CNN.

At least 27 dead in Texas church shooting, @BBCBarbaraPlett provides updates on events in Sutherland Springs https://t.co/bQ52Gn8sSw pic.twitter.com/G5uXhJu54E — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 5, 2017

