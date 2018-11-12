Master The Family Holiday Portrait With These Festive Outfits From H&M

Any parent will tell you — the holidays are hectic. And not just for the reasons you'd expect like searching high and low for the perfect gifts or organizing the big family trip to grandma's house. When you have a family with kids, you feel a responsibility to make the holidays as magical as possible. The look of wonder and joy on your little ones' faces is always worth it, but let's be honest: it's a lot of work.

By the time holiday portrait time comes around you might be (understandably) a little burned out. How many times have you tried to orchestrate the perfect picture for the holiday card only to have a fussy baby or end up with a shot where everyone's eyes are closed? And then there are the outfits. Do you go for cozy coordinating sweaters or a more formal motif? It can all get to be a bit much, but if you're looking for a true holiday miracle, it is possible.

Sometimes all you need is one magical spot where you can get holiday outfits for the whole family — and in partnership with H&M, we're helping you do just that. Read on to find the perfect holiday outfits for your entire family, from your little style star to yourself!

Dapper Duds

The holidays are the perfect excuse to get a little fancy. A dapper pair of slacks (with suspenders!), the perfect matching blazer, and a cool pair of kicks so it's not too formal all make for an outfit that your little one will be excited to wear.

Festive Fitting

Yes, grown-ups do the heavy lifting this time of year, but there are still ways to embrace festive vibes with looks that are both stylish and comfortable enough to wrangle the family in. A pair of tailored slacks, ruffled blouse, and luxe faux fur vest check all your boxes.

Twinkle Tot

Holiday sparkle isn't just for decorations — your little one can twinkle, too! With glittery tights, an embroidered party dress, and a little faux fur scarf to top it off, your little one will be the star of the show.

Perfectly Polished

You can't go wrong with a cozy sweater during the holidays, but instead of over-the-top options, go with one that can effortlessly fit in to any family shoot theme. Paired with tailored pants and polished Chelsea-style boots, you've got a festive look for every holiday occasion.

