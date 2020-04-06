In the midst of an ongoing pandemic that's required people to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, Matthew McConaughey still managed to play bingo with seniors living at a retirement community in Texas. Virtually, of course.

This bingo night at the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Austin had actually been set up for months. Back in September 2019, in fact, McConaughey had agreed to call out numbers for residents, according to CBS Austin. And despite his inability to physically be present for the recent event, he remained true to his word.

With the help of his mom, Mary, his wife, Camila, and their children, each member of the McConaughey family took turns calling out bingo numbers. "We've got an I-24, I-24 — ohhhhh!" the actor and Austin native says excitedly in the video, which was posted by the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living's Facebook page. "We've got two winners. Look at this. Look at that board. Fourth column, straight down!"

Even sweeter, whenever someone shouted out "bingo," they had the opportunity to ask the actor a question for their prize, KHOU News reported. Although no questions were featured in the video, the senior living center wrote on Facebook that "residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink."

Beyond virtual bingo night, McConaughey, who also happens to be a University of Texas professor, also recently participated in a PSA urging young people to do their part and stay home. And he wasn't afraid to show some tough love.

"To all the youth in the city of Austin, plus all of the students at the University of Texas, the virus has come on and you've been asked to grow up sooner than you thought you were going to have to. You've had responsibilities laid on your lap that you didn't bargain for," he said. "You just went off to spring break, you got back with a tan, you feel great. What's wrong with that? I'm not blaming any of that. But no matter how good you feel right now, stay home if you can."

"I'm sorry you've got these responsibilities on you at this time. It's an unprecedented time in all of our lives," he continued. "But face the facts that they're here. This isn't a science-fiction film no more. It's reality, man. Deal with it, please. We need you to. And you need us to. Please. Aight?

Let's all take a page out of McConaughey's guidebook: stay home and play a little virtual bingo to help joyfully pass the time.