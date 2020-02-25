When celebrating a 50th anniversary, nothing beats gold — especially when your corporate logo is The Golden Arches. That's why to celebrate 50 years of its seasonal mint-flavored shake, McDonald's is auctioning off a Golden Shamrock Shake worth $90,000. But this one-of-a-kind collectible isn't just about sipping the fast food restaurant chain's creamy shake in style. All proceeds from the auction will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"Tradition calls for a 50th anniversary to be celebrated with gold, so we wanted to create an item that not only represented this milestone, but our delicious Shamrock Shake," McDonald's Vice President of U.S. Communications Dave Tovar said in a statement. According to the company, the Golden Shamrock Shake cup is hand-crafted from high-polish 18K gold and multiple precious stones.

To mark the iconic shake's 50-year run as one of McDonald's best fan-favorite seasonal desserts, 50 yellow diamonds have been hand-placed within the cup's Golden Arches logo. To mark the shake's mint-green color and creamy whipped white topping, 50 green emeralds and white diamonds were hand-placed around the top and bottom of the cup. What's more, McDonald's has promised the lucky winner will find the lavish cup to be in "mint" condition.

Although valued at $90,000, McDonald's kicked off bidding on its Golden Shamrock Shake on Tuesday at just $1. In just under seven hours, however, bids on the elaborate shake had already surpassed $22,600.

All proceeds from the auction are set to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit that touts the fast food chain as its largest corporate partner and aims to provide support and resources to families with sick children. But this won't be the first time the minty-green shake has helped Ronald McDonald House Charities. According to McDonald's, sales from the shake's seasonal release in 1974 helped fund the building of the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia. "The Shamrock Shake holds a special place in the history of Ronald McDonald House Charities, and we're excited to partner with McDonald's as they celebrate 50 years of this iconic favorite," RMHC Chief Marketing and Development Officer Kelly Dolan said in a statement. "The Golden Shamrock Shake auction is an exciting way to support our mission and help keep even more families together and near the medical care their child needs, when they need it most."

For those who find the Golden Shamrock Shake's nearly $23,000 auction bid price tag to be a little steep, there is another way to get your hands on this collectible cup. McDonald's is giving away another Golden Shamrock Shake to one lucky winner. To be automatically entered to win, customers must purchase a Shamrock Shake or OREO® Shamrock McFlurry via Mobile Order & Pay in the McDonald’s App between now and March 6. Bidding on McDonald's one-of-a-kind Golden Shamrock Shake is set to end March 6 at 5 a.m. ET.