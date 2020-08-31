McNuggets and McFlurries are a combination that endures. Pair them with one of McDonald's signature sauces and a side of fries, and folks, that's what heaven looks like. But hold on to your stretchy pants, because spicy McNuggets and Chips Ahoy! McFlurries are coming to McDonald's along with a new spicy sauce, and my heart can't take all this excitement.

Representatives of McDonald's said in a press release that they are introducing the Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce, and that both will be available starting Sept. 16 "for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide." As for the heat level of the nuggs, McDonald's isn't taking it easy on their customers. They used a combination of cayenne and chili peppers in the tempura breading that makes nuggets so special. The Mighty Hot Sauce contains "a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis" that I am sure will not only be delicious on the spicy McNuggets, but on the plain ones as well. (And also on french fries, on chicken sandwiches, and maybe even a burger.) The Chips Ahoy! McFlurry is everything you never knew that you needed in a McFlurry. It takes perennial favorite Chips Ahoy! cookie chunks, and swirls them with their signature soft serve. It's going to be a huge hit, and I'm sure stores will sell out quickly.

(Why do they always run out of ice cream?)

The spicy McNuggets and Chips Ahoy McFlurries are bringing McDonald's into the newest food trends in a big way. Most of the other major fast food chains already have a spicy nugget or chicken finger on the menu, with McDonald's trailing the pack. With the combination of the nuggets, the sauce, and the McFlurry, they are positioned to come out well in the fast food race for spicy loving customers, because, as any chili head knows, there's nothing better after eating food that will melt your face than cooling it off with vanilla ice cream.

These will only be available for a limited time, so make sure that you get them while you can. Like the McRib, you need to jump on it.