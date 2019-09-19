Million Dollar Listing New York offers sneak peeks inside some of New York City’s most lavish homes, but it also gives viewers a look inside the lives of the talented real estate brokers making these million-dollar deals. Ryan Serhant has been with the show for years, and fans have been able to see his relationship with wife Emilia Bechrakis up close. MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant’s wife’s Instagram proves she’s a big part of life, both on and off screen.

In February, Ryan and Emilia welcomed their first child, Zena, and their Instagram pages are filled with doting pictures of their daughter. Emilia’s IG reveals that she hails from Greece, and in a series of posts from the summer, she shared pictures of her and Zena relaxing under the Greek sun. “I really miss Ryan right now, but damn do I love the sun, sea and everything here in Greece,” she captioned one photo. “I had such a difficult pregnancy that I stayed inside for almost a year. I rarely went out. Here I feel so much healthier and the sun makes me so much happier.”

Emelia has been candid about her battle with infertility, and in a heartfelt post, she detailed how hard her pregnancy journey has been and thanked Ryan for all his love and support. “Thank you for coming to every dr’s appointment this passed year, for giving me shots every night for weeks upon weeks, for crying with me, for snuggling me, for reassuring me, for giving me courage,” she captioned a picture of her and Ryan snuggling over dinner. “Thank you for chasing after me all those years ago until I said yes. Thank you for a life and love I could only dream of. Thank you for working SO HARD for our family. But most of all thank you for the GREATEST GIFT OF MY FREAKING LIFE.”

Ryan and Emilia got married in 2016, and their wedding was featured on Season 5 of MDLNY. As reported by Bravo, the couple first met at a charity event, according to Bravo, and after Emilia and Ryan fell in love, she passed on her dream job as a lawyer in Geneva to stay in New York. "I chose love,” she said on the show. “I chose Ryan and I don't regret it. I don't regret the choice."

Through Emilia’s Instagram, you can get an idea of how much she loves Ryan. On his birthday, she posted a picture of him holding Zena, and wrote a loving caption along with it. “No Instagram post will ever do justice to how much I love you and how much you mean to me,” wrote Emilia. “So, simply, happy birthday to my true love, my life, my best friend. I wish you happiness from every inch of my heart.”

On his own IG page, Ryan shared a similar post for his wife’s birthday, and told her how much he loved her. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, My protector, My confidant,” he wrote. “You gave me the greatest gift in the world this year with Z just 4 months ago. I don’t know how I will ever make you feel as loved and appreciated as you are by all of us. I will find a way. Just know that not a day goes by where I don’t try to figure out how to love you MORE.”

From their Instagram pages, it’s clear that Emilia and Ryan are very much in love, and they’re enjoying every moment they can with their baby. As this season of MDLNY continues, I’m sure fans will get to see more of their relationship.

